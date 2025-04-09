Fantasy Sports

Bhayshul Tuten NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Bhayshul Tuten, a running back from Virginia Tech, impressed at the NFL Combine with his 4.32 40-yard dash and explosive playmaking ability.

Shawn Childs

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (RB30) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (RB30) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bhayshul Tuten made a name for himself as a dynamic running back at Virginia Tech after transferring from North Carolina A&T, showcasing his explosive speed and versatility on the field. With impressive college production and a standout 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Tuten is turning heads as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bhayshul Tuten Fantasy Football Outlook

Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he played for two seasons. After a minimal freshman year (37/215/3 with 10 catches for 230 yards and one score), he had an active year in 2022 (1,705 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 31 catches on 239 touches). He gained an impressive 6.6 yards per rush and 11.0 yards per catch.

His transfer to Virginia Tech led to two competitive seasons as their lead running back. In 2023, Tuten was more active in the passing game (27/239/2 while gaining 863 rushing yards with 10 scores on 173 carries). The following year, he showed more explosiveness (6.3 yards per carry), leading to more success rushing (183/1,159/15). The Hokies completed 23 passes to him, but Tuten gained only 81 yards with two touchdowns.

He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his impact speed. Tuten is willing to mix up on inside runs while showcasing the ability to break tackles and slip through tiny cracks to make big plays. When getting into space, he eats up ground with ease, creating separation from trailing defenders. Tuten will stick his head and shoulder down to finish runs, but this tactic can lead to some fumbles and future injuries.

Despite his size (5’9” and 205 lbs.), he hangs tough in pass protection. Tuten needs more experience to help improve his decision-making in tight quarters, and his foundation in pass-catching isn’t NFL-ready. His home run ability points to him climbing up the board later this month.

More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:

Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dylan Sampson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Omarion Hampton Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

TreVeyeon Henderson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Howard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL