Cam Skattebo NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Skattebo is a bruising, do-it-all back who powered his way from Sacramento State to Arizona State, racking up over 3,600 rushing yards and 49 total touchdowns across his college career.

Shawn Childs

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) and Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) push each other during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) and Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) push each other during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Skattebo is a bruising, do-it-all back who powered his way from Sacramento State to Arizona State, racking up over 3,600 rushing yards and 49 total touchdowns across his college career. With a relentless motor, punishing running style, and surprising receiving chops, he profiles as a late-round steal for teams craving physicality and versatility in their backfield.

Cam Skattebo Fantasy Football Outlook

Skattebo started his college career at Sacramento State. He started 16 of his 24 games, leading to 252 rushes for 1,892 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining 7.5 yards per carry. His foundation skill set also has a high floor out of the backfield (43/495/4). 

After transferring to Arizona State, Skattebo developed into a workhorse back last season (293/1,711/21 with 45 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns). He gained 1,069 combined yards with 10 scores and 24 catches the previous year on 188 touches. 

On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finish power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school. 

His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic. 

For an NFL team looking for toughness at the running back position, Skattebo will shine brightly later in the draft. He’s expected to be selected in the fourth to the fifth round.

