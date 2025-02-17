Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 9)

Victor Robles vs Fastballs



2022 vs 2024

xBA: .243 📈 .306

xSLG: .332 📈 .500

EV: 80.7 mph 📈 85.9 mph

Whiff: 21.6% 📉 14.4%



Seattle needs Robles to maintain this type of production vs FBs if he’s going to be their leadoff man again in 2025. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/mNfuFlQJrO