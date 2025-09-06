What Quinshon Judkins Signing Means for Browns
At long last, the Cleveland Browns and their fans have finally received some concrete news on second-round pick Quinshon Judkins. The team initially took him with the 36th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to take over as their new lead running back following the physical regression and subsequent departure of Nick Chubb. However, Judkins was charged with battery in Florida after a supposed domestic violence incident involving his partner at the time.
Ultimately, all charges were dropped by the prosecution, but he remained unsigned throughout training camp and the preseason. That put his future with the Browns in jeopardy, especially with the NFL continuing its own investigation into the matter to determine if Judkins will face consequences for violating the league's conduct policies.
While he could still be suspended, it appears that Cleveland is confident enough to sign a contract with him, inking him to a four-year, $11.4 million deal. Now, the team can begin preparing for the 2025 season with the confirmation that he'll be joining them at some point during the campaign.
What this means for Quinshon Judkins and the Browns
There was speculation that Quinshon Judkins remained unsigned even after his battery charges were dropped due to disputes with the Cleveland Browns over the guaranteed money included in his rookie contract. If he were to be suspended, those protected earnings could have been voided according to NFL rules.
Judkins' team may have been trying to find a way to ensure that he still received his full guarantee, or the Browns may have been preemptively removing it from his contract. Since he ultimately signed with full guarantees, this suggests that either Cleveland is confident that their rookie running back won't face suspension or the two sides agreed to proceed and deal with the fallout from the league's decision later on.
Before the Browns finally added Judkins to the roster, they had kept just two running backs from training camp on their 53-man depth chart: veteran Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson. With Judkins' status still in flux, Cleveland added another ball-carrier, picking up Raheim "Rocket" Sanders off waivers.
Clearly, the Browns weren't confident in their ground game with just Ford and Sampson. It appears that the runway is still available for Judkins to take over as a true workhorse upon his return. Unfortunately, he won't be available for Cleveland's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he should take the field soon.
The NFL's investigation is still pending, as is any potential suspension stemming from it. Depending on the league's ruling, the Browns could receive a roster exception if Judkins is deemed ineligible, and his contract may still change.