Week 12 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: (Jacob Misiorowski and Ben Casparius)
Lucas Giolito is one of the better double-start options this week while also offering disaster downside. The fantasy market should be tracking Emmet Sheehan, as he is getting close to a major legue call up.
Starting Pitching
Jacob Misiorowski, MLW
The Brewers will call up Misiorowski on Thursday to face St. Louis. Over his last nine starts, he went 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 44.2 innings, with most of his damage coming in his matchup on May 31st (five runs, three hits, and six walks over two innings).
In his major league debut, Misiorowski tossed five shutout innings with two hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts while throwing 81 pitches. He threw his fastball (98.8 mph) about 53% of the time, supported by a plus slider, a curveball, and a show-me changeup.
Over his 14 starts, Misiorowski pitched 63.1 innings while reaching 99.1 innings in 2024. The Brewers should push him to about 130.0 innings this year, leaving about 61.2 innings left in the tank. Milwaukee pushed him over 90.0 pitches in only two games this year. If his command regresses in the majors, he’ll settle into a five-inning pitcher.
Misiorowski should be the best-looking arm in the free-agent pool this week, but I expect him to cost more than he’s worth in FAAB leagues.
Kyle Harrison, SF
With Justin Verlander upping his pitch count to 65 pitches in a simulated game on Thursday, he looks poised to return to the Giants’ starting rotation next week. Harrison appears to be the odd man out after making four starts for San Francisco (4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over 18.1 innings). His last audition to stick with the Giants will come on Sunday on the road vs. the Dodgers.
His average fastball has been about 95.0 mph over his previous four appearances. In his last outing, Harrison showed more trust in his changeup while continuing to rely on a winning curveball. In shallow formats, I expect him to be released in many leagues this week, but sometimes, it’s better to be against the grain, meaning I’m buying whenever possible this waiver period.
Ben Casparius, LAD
The great Dodgers’ starting rotation in 2025 is running on fumes. Los Angeles announced this week that they are moving Casparius to the starting rotation. In his last outing, LA pushed him to 54 pitches over four innings. His season-long success (2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts over 44.0 innings) shows growth in his arm.
The Dodgers gave him 21 games between AA and AAA last season, resulting in a 3.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts over 88.2 innings. His down days came from a high walk rate (4.7). Casparius added velocity to his fastball (96.4 mph) this season while adding a cutter to his already successful slider.
Trending arm with a chance to surprise, but the length of his starting opportunity is unknown. Take the ride, and see how long Casparius will be a helpful starting arm.
Lucas Giolito, BOS
The double-start chasers in shallow formats will have to consider Giolito this week due to two road starts (SEA and SF) in pitching ballparks. Over his last seven starts, he blew up in three games (19 runs and 30 baserunners over 9.1 innings with six strikeouts). Giolito pitched well in his other four matchups (0.74 ERA, 0.986 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over 24.1 innings). He falls into the risk/reward category for the fantasy looking to make up wins and strikeouts.
Ryan Gusto, HOU
Over his last four starts for the Astros, Gusto disappointed his fantasy supporters with a 4.42 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 18.1 innings with 20 strikeouts. This week, he took advantage of a favorable matchup against the White Sox, leading to much better results (two runs and eight baserunners over six innings with seven strikeouts). His next two starts (@ATH and PHI) invite failure risk, but Gusto could have two starts next two weeks.
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
Over five rehab appearances, Sheehan showcased dominating command (one walk and 21 strikeouts) over 11.1 innings, giving the Dodgers hope that they have another helpful arm arriving in the majors. He allowed five runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over this span, with a peak of 63 pitches in his last outing (3.1 innings).
In 2023, Sheehan posted a 4.92 ERA and 1.193 WHIP over 60.1 innings with Los Angeles over 13 games. His right arm has been much more appealing over his four seasons in the minors (14-4 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.013 WHIP, and 263 strikeouts over 158.0 innings). He had a version of TJ surgery on his right elbow in May of 2024.
Eury Perez, MIA
Perez made five short-outing appearances at A Ball (two runs, 12 baserunners, and 12 strikeouts over 10.0 innings) before getting a promotion to AAA on May 22nd. He worked his way up to 82 pitches in his last start (6/3) at AAA, but he only recorded 17 outs. His command (three walks) was off while allowing one run and three hits with four strikeouts.
Over his three appearances at the upper minors, he posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. His higher walk rate (5.0) could be an early hit over struggles and length in his starts with Miami.
In his 2025 debut with the Marlins, Perez gave up four runs, six baserunners over three innings with five strikeouts. He threw 70 pitches, with a 98.1 mph fastball. His next start on Sunday comes against Washington on the road, which will dictate his fantasy bidding this weekend.
Other than a disastrous game on July 1st in 2023 (six runs and seven baserunners over one-third of an inning), he handled himself well over 11 matchups in the majors (2.36 ERA, 1.088 WHIP, .208 BAA, and 61 strikeouts over 53.1 innings).
