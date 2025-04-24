How To Watch The 2025 Kentucky Derby Post-Position Draw Live: Stream & Schedule
One of the most anticipated events on the horse racing calendar has finally arrived.
The 2025 Kentucky Derby Post-Position Draw is scheduled for April 26, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, starting at approximately 7:25 p.m. EDT.
How To Watch Kentucky Derby Post-Position Draw
Live Stream: The draw will be streamed live on the Kentucky Derby’s official X account (@KentuckyDerby). Be sure to check kentuckyderby.com for a confirmed livestream link closer on Saturday.
On-Site: If you’re going to be trackside, the draw will take place on the second-floor terrace at Churchill Downs.
After the all-important post-draw, renowned American horse racing analyst and oddsmaker Mike Battaglia will take center stage releasing the opening odds on each of the 20 contenders in the field. The 2025 Kentucky Derby marks Battaglia’s 51st year setting the morning-line odds. The 78-year-old respected oddsmaker has been doing this since 1974.
Despite finishing atop the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 130 points, Ian Wilkes trainee Burnham Square is not expected to be named the morning-line favorite. Instead, it is widely anticipated that honor will be bestowed upon Michael McCarthy’s prized colt Journalism. The son of Curlin and Mopotism enters the first leg of the Triple Crown on a four-race win streak, earning four consecutive triple-digit Equibase Speed figures (105-106-110-108).
Expectations are that Bill Mott’s Sovereignty, Bob Baffert’s Rodriguez, and Mark Casse’s Sandman will challenge for the second-lowest betting odds behind Journalism.
As always, the post draw is a major part of the Derby landscape as avoiding the rail and post-position No. 17 is vital to the chances of winning. Crowding or bumping from inside draws as well as being forced to have to cover longer distances from the outside post is something all entrants hope to avoid.
Connections of each of the 20 contenders will be hoping to avoid being placed in the dreaded No. 17 post position. No horse has won the Kentucky Derby breaking from post No. 17 (0-44) - with only three horses finishing in-the-money historically from the unlucky position.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Horse Racing News:
2025 Kentucky Derby Top Betting Moonshots Per Futures' Odds
2025 Kentucky Derby Top Betting Longshots By The Odds