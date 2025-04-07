Kentucky Derby Early Look-Ahead After Santa Anita Derby and Wood Memorial
After two key Kentucky Derby Preps on Saturday, horse racing fans gained some important knowledge ahead of next month’s Kentucky Derby.
After his impressive win in the Santa Anita Derby, Journalism will likely be named the morning-line favorite for next month’s Kentucky Derby. The son of Curlin, who earned 75 qualifying points for Saturday’s win, sits second on the leaderboard with 122.5 Derby points - behind only Sandman.
Michael McCarthy’s prize colt, who will enter the Run for the Roses on a four-race win streak (4-0-1 in five career starts), was shortened to a +350 favorite in Kentucky Derby Future wagering at Caesars Sportsbook.
Shrewd ‘Shipping’ Moves By Bob Baffert Pays Off In Wood Memorial
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s decision to both ship Rodriguez out of California and away from the highly competitive Santa Anita Derby as well as make the equipment move of removing the blinkers paid -- off handsomely. The son of Authentic took the Wood Memorial field gate-to-wire at Aqueduct, earned 100 qualifying points, clinching a spot in the Kentucky Derby with the third-most Derby points (121.25).
Rodriguez’s (2-2-1 in five career starts) front-running style, if he draws well into the Derby, projects extremely well for a running style that has recently found success in the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Look-Ahead To Three 2025 Kentucky Derby Top Contenders
Sandman, the winner of the Arkansas Derby, ranks first on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 129 points. The son of Tapit has improved in every start, increasing his Equibase Speed Figure in each of his last five starts, capped off with a career-best 104 figure in the Arkansas Derby. The biggest concern with Mark Casse’s colt is his deep closing running style does not often translate into finding the winner’s circle in the Derby if traffic issues arise.
Brad Cox’s Tappan Street impressive win over Sovereignty in the Florida Derby showcased as a career-best 96 Equibase Speed Figure. The son of Into Mischief's biggest issue is having only three starts (2-1-0) under his belt heading into the Derby.
Grande, despite enduring a wide trip throughout, was impressive in his runner-up finish to Rodriguez in the Wood Memorial. Mike Repole and Todd Pletcher could be sitting on an upset contender on May 3. The draw will be very important for the son of Curlin who earned a spot in the field with the 50 points earned for his place finish.
The ‘Greatest Two Minutes’ in sports is less than a month away.
