The 5 Best Uniform Matchups of Week 7 College Football

Every Sunday morning, we rank the week's best and worst uniform matchups in college football. Oftentimes, some sets look great on paper, but don't translate to the field. That wasn't the case in Week 7.

Aside from Utah at Colorado, there weren't many bad choices (both the Utes and Buffaloes must report to study hall after Saturday). So, it's an overwhelmingly positive list today. Below are the five best uniform matchups from Week 7 of the 2026 college football regular season.

5. North Carolina at Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have been tough on the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils this season. The Tar Heels' throwback uniforms can't match their primary set. But Jordan Brand insists on throwback uniforms for its college football programs (see UNC, UCLA, Florida, Oklahoma).

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have overthought many of their uniform matchups and debuted a few head-scratching combinations. Thankfully, both teams wore their primary uniforms for the iconic rivalry game, which made for an aesthetically pleasing viewing experience.

4. Alabama at Tennessee

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third Saturday in October is always an important date down South, and yesterday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers looked extra special. Both teams wore their home jerseys.

While we're usually wary of color-on-color uniform matchups in college football, this rivalry game has at least a history of crimson-versus-orange jerseys. Best of all, it surprisingly looked good on the field.

3. Florida State at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes narrowly defeated the Florida State Seminoles in a double-overtime thriller last night. When it comes to uniforms, there were no losers. Similar to the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, both teams made the smart choice to wear their primary sets.

No alternates or color rushes needed for this legendary battle. When you know your team is about to write a new chapter of history, you need to dress the part. Miami is finishing out its adidas partnership on a strong note.

2. Notre Dame at BYU

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and BYU Cougars. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

We know the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will always look good, so that puts extra pressure on their opponents. Luckily, the BYU Cougars are always one of the sharpest-dressed teams in the country. The Cougars' decision to wear white-blue-white completed the classic uniform matchup.

1. Wisconsin at UCLA

The UCLA Bruins and Wisconsin Badgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a UCLA Bruins fan, last night's victory over the Wisconsin Badgers was cathartic. I still have nightmares about Ron Dayne running over the Bruins in the 1999 Rose Bowl (and ruining my childhood). Allegiances aside, last night was an all-time classic uniform matchup.

Wisconsin's white-white-red set always looks great in the Rose Bowl. However, the Bruins still have room for improvement. All of the flashbacks to the 1994 and 1999 Rose Bowl games showed the shade of Powder Blue and Clarendon numbers the Bruins need to get back to. With a new Nike/Jordan Brand contract extension, maybe that could happen one day soon.

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