Ranking the Top 5 Uniform Matchups of College Football Week 10

Week 10 of the 2026 college football season was make-or-break for many teams. Luckily for fans, some memorable uniform matchups underscored the importance of the games. From throwbacks to alternates to classics, there were plenty of positive takeaways.

Even better, there were no outrageously bad uniform combinations or questionable fashion choices. Still, college football is built on rankings, so it's time to rank the five best uniform matchups from Week 10.

5. TCU at Arizona

The TCU Horned Frogs and Arizona Wildcats. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

The Arizona Wildcats avoided an upset with a narrow 29-28 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Usually, we are not fans of home teams wearing white in college football. But the Wildcats forewarned us of a sandstorm approaching, and they were right.

Their white uniforms with red details perfectly complemented their chrome red helmets. The Arizona wordmark with the cactus on the helmets put the uniforms over the top. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs added much-needed contrast for the Friday night matchup with their black-purple-black set. All around, a great-looking game.

4. Oregon at Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most anticipated uniform matchup of the weekend was the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon debuted their "Mummy Duck 2.0" uniforms to much fanfare. It's the second straight year Oregon has embraced the mummy look and won both games.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes broke from their more traditional look to wear Scarlet pants instead of Gray. Thankfully, they avoided going full color rush. Also, this would not have been the correct game for Ohio State to wear their alternate "Tunnel Vision" uniforms. This game had just the right amount of fashion flair without going overboard.

3. Kentucky at Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The massive SEC showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers ended up being a very lopsided game. However, the uniforms didn't disappoint. Kentucky truly embraced their icy white alternate uniforms with a chrome helmet featuring white details.

On the flip side, Tennessee turned off the lights and went "Dark Mode" with triple-black uniforms. Credit to the Volunteer fan base inside Neyland Stadium for dressing accordingly. They helped make last night a nightmare for the Wildcats.

2. Miami at Notre Dame

The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish delivered another classic installment of one of the best rivalries in the sport. Naturally, there was some controversy. However, nothing was controversial about the uniform matchup.

Notre Dame shone with their traditional set, which Under Armour has perfected. Meanwhile, Miami treated Millennials to their 2001-era throwback uniforms. Miami is leaving adidas for Nike in 2027, but the two partners are ending on a high note.

1. BYU at Utah

The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Every time the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes face off, it's going to be the best-dressed game of the week. We believe only a select few rivalry games warrant color-on-color matchups, and the Holy War is one of them. Utah's all-red and BYU's triple-blue sets are some of the best in the sport. Best of all, they look divine side by side on the football field.

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