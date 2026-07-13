Best Highlights From Top Prospects in 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game

It's been a busy weekend for some of the best young baseball players in the world.

On Saturday, the 2026 MLB draft began in Philadelphia. And on Sunday, the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game was played, showcasing many of the highest-rated prospects in the minor leagues. The American League team picked up the 6-1 victory over the National League in this year's Futures Game.

Here are a few of the standout moments from the 2026 Futures Game.

Kade Anderson vs. Jesús Made

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League pitcher Kade Anderson (32) throws a pitch against the National League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the Futures Game, fans were treated to a matchup between the top pitching and position-player prospects in baseball right now. In the bottom of the first inning, Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, stepped into the box against Seattle Mariners left-hander Kade Anderson, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 prospect.

Made came out on top of this showdown by blooping a two-out single into shallow right field. The 19-year-old also drove in the National League's only run of the day on a fielder's choice later in the contest. Anderson, on the other hand, retired the three other hitters he faced in a scoreless inning.

Young NL hurlers shine

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Seth Hernandez (22) throws a pitch against the American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple highly touted pitching prospects from National League franchises brought the heat in the 2026 Futures Game.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Seth Hernandez showcased his electric fastball and devastating changeup while picking up two strikeouts in a scoreless frame. The Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospect, left-hander Cam Caminiti, followed that up with another lockdown inning, striking out one. And then southpaw Liam Doyle, the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out two in the fourth inning.

AL position players make a little more noise with the bats

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League infielder Jojo Parker (1) hits an RBI double against the National League in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With several quality hurlers on display in this game, it's no surprise that the hits were few and far between for both teams. But the American League squad capitalized on their opportunities, starting with the Athletics' top prospect Leo De Vries. The 19-year-old began the day by dumping a single into left field. He then stole two bases before coming around to score the game's first run on a fielder's choice.

Infielder JoJo Parker, the Toronto Blue Jays' 2025 first-round draft pick, was another 19-year-old who had his moment in the spotlight in this game. The lefty-swinging prospect crushed an RBI double off the right-field wall in the seventh inning on a pitch that hit 101 mph on the radar gun.

Rays prospect earns MVP honors

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League catcher Nathan Flewelling (20) reacts with outfielder Walker Jenkins (23) after hitting a two-run home run against the National League in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest blast of the day came off the bat of another 19-year-old on the American League team. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 2 prospect, catcher Nathan Flewelling, launched a two-run homer to right field on the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning. After hitting the only home run of the game, the young catcher was named the 2026 Futures Game MVP.