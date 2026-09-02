Braves Prospect Cam Caminiti Dazzles in First Double-A Start of September

Atlanta Braves left-handed pitching prospect Cam Caminiti has looked sharp so far during his first stint with the Double-A Columbus Clingstones. And in his first outing after the calendar flipped to September, the 20-year-old picked up right where he left off in August.

Caminiti, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, tossed six strong innings for Columbus on Tuesday. The young southpaw gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in the Clingstones' 3-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. As a result, the 2024 first-round draft pick also picked up his first Double-A win on the mound.

With his latest gem, Caminiti has allowed just one earned run in four consecutive Double-A outings. In fact, the 20-year-old hasn't surrendered more than two runs in any of his first five starts for the Clingstones. Even though Columbus' season is set to end soon, it looks like the top prospect should finish his 2026 campaign on a strong note.

Cam Caminiti has dominated Double-A so far

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Cam Caminiti after he is drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 24th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following his first start of September, Caminiti now has a 3.48 ERA in 23 games in the minors this year. The 6-foot-2 lefty has also racked up 121 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings. This builds on his first full season in the minors last year, when he produced a 3.09 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 70 innings.

Caminiti kicked off 2026 with the High-A Rome Emperors, posting a 3.89 ERA in 18 appearances. But then, the 20-year-old was promoted to Double-A last month alongside other top Braves prospects like outfielder Eric Hartman. And so far, through his first five Double-A starts, the left-hander has a 2.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

The Clingstones' regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 13. After pitching on Tuesday, that most likely means Caminiti will only make one more Double-A start this year. But with the way he's thrown the ball in his first stint at Double-A, the young southpaw could be knocking on the door of making his Triple-A debut early in 2027.