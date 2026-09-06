Brewers Phenom Luis Peña Suffers Serious Ankle Injury; Next Steps

The Milwaukee Brewers' organization was dealt a brutal blow on Saturday night.

As the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers faced off against the Birmingham Barons, Brewers No. 2 overall prospect Luis Peña attempted to steal third base and suffered what appeared to be a significant ankle injury and was carted off the field. Afterward, Peña's name popped up on social media a lot without many updates. Eventually, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel delivered an update on the 19-year-old prospect.

"A tough year for Milwaukee Brewers prospect Luis Peña continued Sept. 5 with a gruesome ankle injury while playing for Class AA Biloxi," Hogg wrote. "While attempting to steal third in the Shuckers' game, Peña appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury and was carted off the field wiping away tears. According to the Brewers, Peña was transported to the emergency room with a left ankle injury for further evaluation."

Tough News For Brewers Prospect Luis Peña

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League infielder Luis Pena (13) looks on against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, we wait for more, but this is certainly tough news for the 19-year-old.

When Peña has been healthy this season, he has been awesome. That shouldn't surprise anyone. He's the No. 21 overall prospect in baseball for a reason. Peña has played in 70 games overall this season and is slashing .296/.380/.415 with a .795 OPS, three home runs, 27 RBIs, 35 stolen bases, 30 walks, 11 doubles, five triples and 49 runs scored. Plus, he has struck out just 58 times. All in all, he has been excellent. He earned his first promotion to Double-A and is just two steps away from the majors.

But he's also been unlucky in 2026, to say the least. Right now, his ankle injury is the latest — and most pressing — example. Hopefully, the injury looked worse than it actually is. That information will come with more testing. Earlier in the season, he missed time after overheating and collapsing in High-A Wisconsin's dugout. It was a scary situation and the Brewers had to make sure that he was fully okay before returning to the field. Fortunately, that was the case.

Again, for now, we wait for more information. For Peña, it has been a great season on the field, but also a trying one due to the health scares. The thing that is most important now is him being alright, more than the baseball aspect. Hopefully, more information surfaces over the weekend and he's alright.