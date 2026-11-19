The St. Louis Cardinals have officially acknowledged the impressive 2026 campaigns of two of the franchise's talented prospects.

The Cardinals announced Thursday that catcher Rainiel Rodriguez and left-handed pitcher Mason Molina have been named St. Louis' Minor League Player of the Year and Minor League Pitcher of the Year, respectively. Both prospects debuted at new minor league levels this year and immediately found success.

Rodriguez, St. Louis' No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline, had an all-around impressive season at the plate in 2026. The 19-year-old started the year on fire at High-A Peoria, earning a mid-May promotion to Double-A, where he continued to tear the cover off the ball. Meanwhile, Molina made his Double-A debut to kick off the year and then got his first taste of Triple-A action in the second half of the season. And now, both prospects head into 2027 with a realistic chance of being called up to the big leagues at some point next season.

What should Cardinals fans expect from Rainiel Rodriguez and Mason Molina in 2027?

Texas Tech's Mason Molina (21) pitches against North Dakota State in a non-conference baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Rodriguez was an incredibly productive hitter this past season. The righty-swinging slugger had a .324 batting average, .413 on-base percentage, and a .987 OPS with 27 home runs and 87 RBIs in 115 minor league games in 2026. The 19-year-old even led St. Louis' farm system in hits (146) and runs scored (97) this year. After hitting .311 in 28 High-A games, the young prospect posted a .328 batting average in his first 87 Double-A contests.

Molina, the Cardinals' No. 23 prospect on MLB Pipeline, had a 3.57 ERA in 27 minor league starts in 2026. The 23-year-old posted a 2.87 ERA in 14 Double-A starts and then had a 4.45 ERA in his first 13 Triple-A outings. The southpaw's 150 strikeouts and 123 2/3 innings pitched this year both set new career highs for the Milwaukee Brewers' 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Since Molina already got his feet wet in Triple-A this year, he'll likely begin the 2027 campaign back with the Memphis Redbirds. Rodriguez could join him there, even though he's only entering his age-20 season. Either way, both Cardinals prospects should be on the radar as two players who could make an impact in the majors as early as next year.