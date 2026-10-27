Brewers' Top Prospect Jesus Made Is Still Racking Up Hits in 2026

Most Milwaukee Brewers fans are undoubtedly focused on the 2026 World Series. But down on the farm, the team's No. 1 prospect isn't finished tearing the cover off the ball this year.

After posting strong offensive numbers in Double-A this season, infielder Jesus Made is continuing his 2026 campaign in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, also known as LIDOM. And so far, the 19-year-old hasn't missed a beat in the winter league.

Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect, is hitting .310 (9-for-29) in his first seven LIDOM games of the 2026 season. The switch-hitting teenager also has one home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored to kick off his winter ball campaign. Simply put, the young infielder continues to show why he's one of the top prospects to watch next season and beyond.

Jesus Made could make the Brewers even more dangerous in 2027

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Brewers closing out Game 3 of the 2026 World Series on Monday night, they're one win away from their first championship in franchise history. While that's obviously exciting for Milwaukee fans, the team's future looks just as promising, especially with Made seemingly knocking on the door of the big leagues.

In 2026, Made posted a .271 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .774 OPS with 14 homers, 91 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases in 122 Double-A games. The 19-year-old more than doubled his previous career high for home runs in a minor league season this year, which was previously six long balls in both 2024 and 2025. He also set a Biloxi Shuckers franchise record for most RBIs in a single season and was named a 2026 Southern League All-Star alongside other Brewers prospects like Andrew Fischer and Josh Adamczewski.

All that success can make it easy to forget that Made is just 19. He doesn't turn 20 until next May, and he still hasn't even made his Triple-A debut. It's technically possible that the switch-hitting shortstop could skip Triple-A and jump straight to the majors next year, like Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle. Either way, many baseball fans will be anticipating the top prospect's eventual big-league debut, whenever it happens.