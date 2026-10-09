Probable Pitchers in White Sox and Guardians' Winner-Take-All ALDS Game 5

One final game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday will determine which team advances in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

The Guardians beat the White Sox 9-5 on Thursday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. After losing the first two games of the ALDS at home, Cleveland earned two wins on the road to send this best-of-five series back to Ohio. And now, this thrilling matchup will culminate in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who heads to Tampa Bay for the American League Championship Series.

Here are the scheduled starting pitchers for the White Sox and Guardians in Game 5 of the 2026 ALDS.

Guardians

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts in the fourth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their season on the line, right-hander Gavin Williams closed out the Guardians' Game 4 win after throwing five innings as the ALDS Game 2 starter. And the 6-foot-6 hurler will once again get the ball for Cleveland on Saturday.

Williams has been named the Guardians' starting pitcher for Game 5. "Gavin wants the ball. We want him to have the ball, and it's his game," Cleveland manager Steven Vogt said, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The 27-year-old made his first relief appearance in the big leagues during Game 4, so it'll be interesting to see whether that affects his performance on Saturday.

The Guardians have used several pitchers over their last two games. Depending on how many innings Williams is able to throw, that could be the case once again in Game 5. Cleveland closer Cade Smith, in particular, may be asked to make another multi-inning appearance in Saturday's do-or-die game.

White Sox

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in this ALDS, the White Sox aren't using an opener in Game 5. Right-hander Sean Burke will start for Chicago on Saturday. The 26-year-old earned the win in Game 2 after tossing 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six.

While Burke is starting Game 5, Will Venable likely won't be afraid to turn to his bullpen early and often, as Chicago's manager has done all postseason. Most notably, right-hander Grant Taylor allowed four runs and failed to record an out in Game 4 after throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the first two games of this series. If the White Sox are going to advance to the ALCS, Taylor will likely need to be a major factor in Game 5.