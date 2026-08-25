Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Could Shake Up Entire NL Wild Card Race

Right now, there are arguably six teams with a realistic chance of landing a National League Wild Card spot.

If the season were to end today, the three National League clubs that would earn Wild Card spots are the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres. The Milwaukee Brewers would win the National League Central, the Atlanta Braves would win the National League East and the Los Angeles Dodgers would win the National League West. It would be a bit surprising to see any of these three lose their spot at the top of their respective divisions at this point. The Braves' lead is the smallest at 3 1/2 games, but Atlanta has been in the driver's seat all season to this point in the NL East.

The three teams on the outside looking in that could have a realistic shot at a run at a Wild Card spot are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are the closest to a spot and are just two games behind the Padres for the No. 3 Wild Card spot.

The NL Wild Card Race Is Something To Watch

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we inch closer and closer to the fall, things are going to heat up in this playoff race and the Diamondbacks arguably have the biggest wild card in the race right now. That is second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte is a superstar. Even in a down year offensively, Marte is slashing .249/.314/.446 with a .760 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBIs and 23 doubles in 118 games played. His bat can help to power the Diamondbacks past the Padres. One thing that is interesting is the fact that the Diamondbacks and Padres actually wrap up the 2026 season by facing off in a three-game series from Sep. 25 through Sep. 27.

There's no denying the fact that Marte's bat could help to skew this race in Arizona's favor. But what makes him a Wild Card is the fact that he's completely up in the air for the club.

Marte skipped a contest against the Boston Red Sox last week and was placed on the restricted list. Then, he landed on the Injured List after flying back to Arizona to get an MRI. He also was spotted at a casino in the area.

🚨 Ketel Marte spotted at Talking Stick Resort during tonight’s Arizona Diamondbacks game 🚨 #dbacks pic.twitter.com/n3UsCpUZwB — Dbacks Territory (@dbacksterritory) August 22, 2026

As of writing, it still isn't clear why Marte didn't show up to the field at Fenway Park for the Diamondbacks' clash against Boston. The expectation was that he would play in the series opener and then he simply didn't show up.

What's going to stop him from doing it again down the stretch?

Right now, he's expected to return next week. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo made the point, but also shared that Marte hasn't been in the clubhouse since skipping Arizona's contest against Boston.

Ketel Marte is on track to return next week, but still hasn't been in the D-backs clubhouse in more than a week. @Jody_Jackson asked Torey if it'll get harder for Ketel to face his teammates the longer he waits, and the answer is the latest example of Torey's undying patience. pic.twitter.com/3UCJAuSW0c — Nick King (@NickKingSports) August 24, 2026

From a pure talent standpoint, Marte can flip the NL Wild Card race with his bat alone. But there are so many other variables at hand right now as well. Even if Marte comes back next week, there is at least a question whether or not he will be on the field to stay, or will just do it again.

If Marte does return and play the rest of the way, the Diamondbacks are a team to watch. If not, then the Diamondbacks won't be as dangerous.