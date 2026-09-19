Juan Soto Joins Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. in Exclusive Group of MLB Stars

There hasn't been much for New York Mets fans to get excited about in 2026. But on Friday night, Mets outfielder Juan Soto accomplished a feat that only three other superstars have done in MLB history.

Soto launched a 428-foot three-run blast in New York's 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Despite dealing with injuries this season, the lefty-swinging slugger now has 26 home runs in 103 games. This was also the 27-year-old's 270th homer in the majors. That's noteworthy because the five-time All-Star is now one of just four players to reach 270 home runs and 100 stolen bases before their 28th birthday, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

The other stars on this list include Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and a pair of three-time MVPs in Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout. All four players in this exclusive group were playing in the big leagues at 19. And with Soto wrapping up just the second season of his 15-year contract with the Mets, New York fans should get to see the talented outfielder make more history for the foreseeable future.

What's next for Juan Soto and the Mets in 2027?

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22), right fielder Carson Benge (3), and center fielder A.J. Ewing (9) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2026 season, several pundits thought the Mets could compete for the top spot in the National League East. Instead, New York is currently in last place in the NL East at 70-84. But it's not all doom and gloom for the Mets beyond this year's campaign.

In addition to Soto continuing to play like a star while healthy, some of New York's talented prospects have emerged as potential key pieces to the team's future. Starting pitcher Nolan McLean and outfielder Carson Benge should receive some National League Rookie of the Year votes this year, and outfielder A.J. Ewing has turned heads by reaching the majors after starting 2026 at Double-A. The Mets also revamped their farm system at the trade deadline, most notably acquiring the team's new No. 1 prospect, infielder Jefferson Rojas.

New York is expected to be a major spender in the offseason as well. Owner Steve Cohen could make an aggressive offer for left-handed ace Tarik Skubal, while also targeting other top free agents. Either way, with the 2026 season almost in the rearview mirror for the Mets, many fans will be waiting to see if the team can bounce back in 2027.