Dodgers' Top Prospects Face Nationals' Seaver King in Triple-A National Championship

The 2026 minor league season is officially coming to an end. But first, there's one more game left on Saturday night featuring multiple big-name prospects.

The 2026 Triple-A National Championship will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday between the International League and the Pacific Coast League champions. The Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, will take on the Oklahoma City Comets, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.

Most notably, three of MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects for 2026 are expected to play in this game, along with a 2024 first-round draft pick who launched 30 home runs in Triple-A this season. Here are the names to watch in this year's Triple-A National Championship.

4 prospects worth monitoring in 2026 Triple-A National Championship

Feb 19, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals infielder Seaver King (66) fields the ball during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the Dodgers' highest-ranked prospects recently joined the Oklahoma City Comets before they won the Pacific Coast League title. Outfielders Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota have played just a handful of Triple-A games, but they've each showcased their potential throughout 2026.

De Paula made his MLB debut earlier this month after hitting .303 and producing 27 homers, 104 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in 124 Double-A games this year. Meanwhile, Sirota had a 72-game on-base streak this season. He also hit .307 and posted a .987 OPS, along with 17 homers, 62 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 108 games across three minor league levels.

The Comets' lineup also features lefty-swinging slugger James Tibbs III, Los Angeles' No. 7 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old posted strong offensive numbers and regularly displayed his power in his first season with Oklahoma City. The 13th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft had a .287 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, and a .941 OPS with 30 home runs and 107 RBIs in 141 Triple-A games this year.

Rochester's roster is headlined by infielder Seaver King, Washington's No. 4 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The No. 10 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft had a breakout campaign this season, hitting .303 with 21 homers, 74 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. The 23-year-old also made his Triple-A debut this year and appears to be knocking on the door of joining the Nationals in 2027.

The 2026 Triple-A National Championship will begin at 10:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.