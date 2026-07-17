Reds' Justin Lebron Among Latest Group of First-Round Picks to Sign for $5 Million

Three top-20 picks in the 2026 MLB Draft have reportedly signed with their respective organizations for at least $5 million.

High school outfielder Trevor Condon, high school shortstop Jacob Lombard, and Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron are three of the latest first-rounders to agree to terms with the team that drafted them, according to multiple reports. Condon, the No. 13 pick in the draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, received a $5,161,300 signing bonus, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. The Miami Marlins selected Lombard with the 14th-overall pick and gave him a $5 million bonus, according to reporter Francys Romero. And Lebron, the Cincinnati Reds' top pick at No. 18, also landed a $5 million bonus, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

With these signings, the Cardinals, Marlins, and Reds have all locked in their top selections from the 2026 MLB Draft. Other organizations that wasted little time signing their first-round picks include the Chicago White Sox, who gave UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky a record-setting $10.35 million bonus, and the Atlanta Braves.

Outlook on Cardinals, Marlins, and Reds' top picks in 2026 MLB Draft

May 30, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) celebrates his solo homer in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional winner’s bracket game between Alabama and USC Upstate in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into this year's draft, all three of these first-round picks were ranked as top-15 prospects by MLB Pipeline. Lombard was MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft, while Lebron was ranked ninth and Condon was No. 13. And, as it turns out, Condon was the first player in this group to hear his name called on draft day. The 18-year-old outfielder has a 60-rated hit tool and 70-rated speed, according to MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scouting grades scale.

If the last name of the Marlins' first-rounder sounds familiar, that's because he's the younger brother of George Lombard Jr., the New York Yankees' top prospect. Jacob Lombard ended up going 12 spots ahead of where the Yankees chose his older brother in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, Lebron enjoyed a productive college career at Alabama, hitting .277 with 16 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 42 stolen bases in 61 games this year. In 2025, the young shortstop had a .316 batting average with 18 homers, 72 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 59 games for the Crimson Tide.

As three first-rounders selected within a span of six picks, Condon, Lombard, and Lebron may often be compared throughout their professional careers. And after signing with their respective franchises, their minor league journeys could begin soon.