Tigers Call Up One of the Prospects Acquired in Tarik Skubal Trade

In early August, the Detroit Tigers were part of the blockbuster trade deadline move that sent left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And now, one of the prospects Detroit acquired in that deal is set to make his first MLB appearance with his new franchise.

Right-handed pitcher River Ryan is set to be promoted to the big leagues and make his Tigers debut on Monday. The 28-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2024 with the Dodgers. After undergoing Tommy John surgery toward the end of the 2024 season, the right-hander missed all of 2025 and has appeared in just 10 minor league games this year.

Ryan, Detroit's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has also dealt with injuries in 2026 and has only pitched in two Triple-A games since joining the Tigers' farm system last month. But now, the 6-foot-2 righty will get the chance to introduce himself to Detroit fans and show what he can bring to the team's rotation in 2027.

What can Tigers fans expect from River Ryan in his return to the majors?

Aug 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher River Ryan (77) pitches during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Ryan has posted a 4.39 ERA this year in 10 Triple-A starts. The 28-year-old had a 4.46 ERA in eight starts with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate before being traded to Detroit. He's pitched in just two games for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate, allowing two runs in 4 2/3 total innings. That suggests the right-hander's workload will most likely be limited in his first outing back in the big leagues.

The last time Ryan was in the majors, though, he burst onto the scene. The 2021 11th-round draft pick had a 1.33 ERA in four starts for the Dodgers in 2024, giving up just three earned runs and striking out 18 batters in 20 1/3 innings. Tigers fans will undoubtedly hope to see similarly impressive numbers from the hard-throwing righty down the road.

For Ryan, this first outing with the Tigers seems like an opportunity to showcase his talents ahead of the 2027 season. As part of the Skubal trade, Detroit fans will likely have high expectations for the right-hander heading into next year. But first, he'll make his anticipated return to the majors against the Washington Nationals on Monday.