Top Prospect Mike Sirota Continues Climb Through Dodgers' Farm System

On May 19, Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Mike Sirota made his Double-A debut. Now, four months later, the 23-year-old is set to move another step closer to the big leagues.

Sirota, MLB Pipeline's No. 14 overall prospect for 2026, has been promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Tulsa Drillers announced on Friday. The Oklahoma City Comets have just two games left on their regular-season schedule, but the young outfielder is expected to join the Triple-A team for their upcoming playoff run.

Sirota turned heads this season with a ridiculous 72-game on-base streak. The Dodgers prospect has 97 walks and 117 hits in 106 minor league games this year. With that ability to set the table at the top of the lineup, the righty-swinging outfielder could be a significant addition to Oklahoma City's postseason roster.

Mike Sirota is ready for the next step in his minor league journey

Oct 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Dodger Stadium with the 2025 World Series logo on the field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past two years, Sirota has skyrocketed up the prospect rankings. The young outfielder was a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft. He was then traded to the Dodgers, who drafted him out of high school with a 16th-round pick in 2021 before he chose to attend Northeastern University, in the January 2025 deal that sent Gavin Lux to Cincinnati.

In his first season in the minors last year, Sirota hit .333 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 59 games. The 23-year-old followed that up by posting a .306 batting average, a .459 on-base percentage, and a .985 OPS with 17 homers, 62 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 106 minor league games in 2026. He was Los Angeles' No. 21 prospect for 2025 on MLB Pipeline, but he's now established himself as the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect, only behind outfielder Josue De Paula.

Many Los Angeles fans will likely be curious to see how Sirota performs in his first stint in Triple-A. This recent promotion could set the highly touted prospect up to begin the 2027 season at Triple-A as well. But first, the talented outfielder will look to put the finishing touches on his impressive 2026 campaign by making his Triple-A debut.