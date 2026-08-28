5 Biggest Threats to Yordan Alvarez's Bid for 2026 AL Triple Crown

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has the chance to do something that hasn't been seen in the majors in 14 years.

With around a month remaining in the 2026 MLB regular season, Alvarez is at least tied for the American League lead in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. If he finishes the year at the top of all three statistical categories, the 29-year-old would be the first hitter to win the Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

Here are some of the players who could surpass Alvarez in one of the key Triple Crown stats heading into September.

Batting average

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) bats against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into Friday's action, Alvarez leads the American League with a .319 batting average. The next closest hitter is Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson at .308. Another Tampa Bay player, Yandy Díaz, is third in the AL with a .301 average.

Those are the only three hitters in the American League with a batting average over .300 right now. So, that means Simpson and Díaz currently have the best shot at dethroning Alvarez for the AL batting title. But it would likely take a combination of the AL MVP front-runner going into a massive slump and one of the Tampa Bay hitters catching fire in September for this race to go down to the wire.

Home runs

Aug 26, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez also leads the American League with 36 home runs. But Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero and New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice are both just behind him at 35 homers. And Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso is within striking distance with 32 home runs this year. The former New York Mets slugger has been on fire recently, posting a .374 batting average and a 1.133 OPS in August.

No other American League hitter has over 30 homers at the time of publication. But Alvarez has also launched just one long ball in August. That could create a window of opportunity for someone to surpass the four-time All-Star in homers down the stretch.

RBIs

Aug 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) celebrates with right fielder Leody Taveras (30) and second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same three players who are battling for the American League home run crown are also in contention to drive in the most runs in the AL this season. Alonso and Alvarez are currently tied with an AL-leading 91 RBIs this year. Caminero is third with 84 RBIs, while Rice is in fourth at 83.

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler has 82 RBIs this season. Then, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell and Minnesota Twins first baseman Josh Bell round out the list of American League players with at least 80 RBIs.

Since Alonso is already tied with Alvarez in RBIs, the Astros slugger is technically in the most immediate danger of losing his lead in that statistical category. Either way, baseball fans should be excited to see how Alvarez's hunt for the AL Triple Crown unfolds over the last month of the 2026 MLB regular season.