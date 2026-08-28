Brewers Insider Says There's No Chance Of Andrew Fischer Being Called Up

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer hit his minor league-leading 39th home run of the season on Wednesday.

Then he added numbers 40, 41 and 42 in a majestic three home run performance Thursday night during Double-A Biloxi's 8-1 win against Knoxville.

"THREE-HOMER GAME FOR ANDREW FISCHER ❗️❗️❗," the MLB Pipeline account posted on X. "The @Brewers' 2025 first-rounder is up to a Minor League-leading 42 roundtrippers this season -- 22 for the @BiloxiShuckers, 20 for the @TimberRattlers."

According to an MLB Pipeline report by Clark E. Fahrenthold, Fischer became the eighth minor leaguer since 2005 to reach the 40-home run plateau in a single season and made Brewers history as well. Fischer is the first player in the organization to have at least 40 home runs in a single campaign since 1974.

The 22-year-old is Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect -- behind the likes of first-ranked Jesus Made and second-ranked Luis Pena -- but ahead of big names like pitcher Josh Knoth (No. 9) and outfielder Sawyer Strosnider (No. 16).

Fischer was selected as the 20th overall draft pick in 2025 and between his time with the Shuckers and High-A Wisconsin, leads all Brewers prospects in home runs, RBIs (100), extra-base hits (62), total bases (256), runs scored (94), slugging percentage (.646) and OPS (1.045).

He's also added 167 strikeouts across 496 plate appearances covering 112 games this season though. That's tied for the fourth-most among all MiLB players this year.

Multiple Factors Point Against Fischer's Potential Promotion This Season

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Andrew Fischer (25) during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amazingly, Milwaukee is still last in MLB in home runs, despite also being three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top record in baseball.

While some Brewers fans might be salivating over the idea of a Fischer September call-up, that isn't likely to happen.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers reporter Curt Hogg said following Fischer's historic game Thursday night that there's no scenario where the slugger gets promoted to the big leagues in 2026.

He referenced rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt's recent benching during his argument.

"Guys! I’m not even an Andrew Fischer denier, I promise. The contact quality and consistency has a real chance to be such an outlier the whiff doesn’t totally undo him. But the team that *benched a 22 year old it literally just extended* is not gonna jump a high-K Double-A guy right now," Hogg posted on Bluesky.

It's much more likely that Fischer gets called up to Triple-A Nashville in the coming weeks than appearing at American Family Field.

With service time considerations to think about, that goes for Made as well.