Andre Agassi Joins TNT Sports for 2025 French Open
The popular television network TNT is diving deeper into its sports coverage with a major recent announcement. Last year, TNT Sports launched a new 10-year broadcast deal with the French Open.
The deal averages $65 million annually and moves the clay-court tennis major away from NBC coverage.
To add more excitement to their upcoming broadcast of the tournament, TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that eight-time Grand Slam champion and tennis icon Andre Agassi will join the network as a studio analyst for the clay court Major.
"Watching TNT through the years, I've admired how they create an environment that encourages everyone to express their voice in an authentic, unfiltered way," said Agassi.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of partnering with TNT Sports via this very special Roland-Garros event as we reimagine how tennis broadcasts can be."
The 54-year-old Agassi is a big grab for the network as many fans have been anticipating his return to tennis in some capacity. The legacy he holds as one of the most influential tennis players in history speaks for itself.
Fittingly, Agassi completed his career Grand Slam at the French Open in 1999 and is the last American man to win the singles championship there.
Agassi’s new role serves as a symbol of TNT's need to increase the amount of viewership it receives from the 10-year deal for the tournament.
In the U.S., TNT Sports will exclusively present all live action from Roland-Garros, including featured live matches on TNT, with additional live coverage across TBS and truTV. Plus, truTV has all-day studio, match, and whip-around coverage.
All live matches are available on Max – nearly 900 matches across all competitions – including simulcasts of matches airing on TNT, TBS, and truTV.
Also, in-depth highlights, behind-the-scenes, and ancillary content airing across all platforms (TNT, TBS, truTV, Max, Bleacher Report, and House of Highlights).
Tennis viewers previously had to follow the tournament across a fragmented combination of NBC, the Tennis Channel, Tennis Channel+ (its streaming service) and Peacock (NBC's streaming service).
The main draw competition at Roland Garros is set to begin on May 25. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
