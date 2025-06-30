Carlos Alcaraz Comments on Jannik Sinner's Coaching Shake-Up
On Monday afternoon, Carlos Alcaraz took on Fabio Fognini in the first round of Wimbledon. Alcaraz defeated Fognini in a surprisingly hard-fought, five-set match: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.
Most of the attention after the match was rightly focused on Fognini's career and last match at Wimbledon.
However, Alcaraz was asked about rival Jannik Sinner's decision to fire his personal trainer and physiotherapist late last week.
During his post-match press conference, a reporter asked Alcaraz if he could imagine going through a Grand Slam without his physio and fitness trainer like Sinner is doing in London.
"I think the ATP has good physios that can take care of the players. A lot of players are traveling without physios and without the fitness coach," said Alcaraz.
"Talking about myself, I've been with them since a long time ago. Right now, I don't see myself traveling without the physio or fitness coach. I built a really good relationship with both. They know my body even better than myself. For me, it would be tough."
Alcaraz is known for his tight-knit circle of friends, family, and coaches. On the other hand, athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio were new to Sinner's team.
Panichi and Badio joined Sinner's coaching staff late in 2024. Conversely, Darren Cahill has been on Sinner's coaching staff since July 2022. The veteran coach has already announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 season.
Sinner will kick off his Wimbledon campaign tomorrow morning against unseeded Luca Nardi. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will face Oliver Tarvet in the second round on Wednesday, July 2. As the top two seeds in the draw, Sinner and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the bracket.
