Tennis Podcaster Worries About Naomi Osaka's "Radar for Toxic Men"
Equality has been a never-ending battle for WTA players. One of the many examples of inequities is the lack of night session matches at Roland Garros.
While speaking on television at Roland Garros, Patrick Mouratoglou said that was because there were no star players on the women's side. Of course, Mouratoglou is Naomi Osaka's coach.
During her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon on Saturday, David Law of The Tennis Podcast asked Osaka about Mouratoglou's comment. Osaka said she had not heard that comment but was open to speaking with her coach about it.
After Law recounted the story on today's episode, co-host Catherine Whitaker expressed her concern for Osaka.
Whitaker prefaced her statement by acknowledging how she loved Osaka and recognized that there could be a healthy boundary in how Osaka separates herself from Mouratoglou's comments.
"That line she gave after Paris is kind of haunting me, about 'feeling like I Patrick down.' She's playing mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios at the US Open, and her management company represents him. I do worry about her radar for toxic men, quite frankly. And I worry for her for that reason, " said Whitaker.
That is a really troubling assertion from Whitaker, but the tennis podcaster is known for her tough questions and rigorous reporting. It has helped make The Tennis Podcast an absolute must-listen for fans.
Osaka faces Talia Gibson in the first round of Wimbledon tomorrow, Monday, June 30. Osaka is currently the WTA World No. 53 with a record of 18-9.
