Naomi Osaka Dominates Coco Gauff in US Open 4th Round
The highly anticipated fourth-round match at the US Open between the third-seeded Coco Gauff and the 23-seeded Naomi Osaka was anything but entertaining. Osaka defeated Gauff in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2.
Osaka played well, but it was Gauff who beat herself. The American star and two-time Grand Slam champion has spoken openly about her anxiety entering the final Major of the season, and her stress was visible throughout the match.
Gauff struggled with her serve throughout the match, which was unsurprising, as it is still a work in progress with her new coach. But she kept blasting forehand shots into the net and could never find her rhythm.
Gauff tallied 33 unforced errors to Osaka's 12. Meanwhile, Gauff tallied three aces and five double faults, scoring points on just 52% of her first serves. Osaka hit five aces and zero double faults, winning points on 94% of her first serves.
Osaka smiled throughout the match, even after mishits. The Japanese superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion seemed to relish having the pressure shifted off of her for once.
"I'm a little sensitive, and I don't want to cry, but I had so much fun out here," said Osaka. "I was in the stands two months after I gave birth to my daughter, watching Coco. I really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. This is my favorite court in the world. It means so much to me to be back here."
Osaka improves to 31-12 on the season, and will face the winner of Karolína Muchová and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 3. Gauff falls to 38-13 on the season.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
