Novak Djokovic Drops 2 Major Announcements in 24 Hours

The tennis season just began this week, and Novak Djokovic has proven once again that he can shake up the sport better than anyone. In less than 24 hours, Djokovic dropped two major announcements.

First, he is leaving the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). Second, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will no longer play the 2026 Adelaide International. Both of these announcements will impact the sport in different ways. Below are Djokovic's social media posts and full statements.

Djokovic Leaves the PTPA

I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization. — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2026

In 2020, Djokovic co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). It was originally intended to completely transform how tennis players are treated, balancing the playing field with tours. However, the PTPA has largely been ineffective, and Djokovic has stepped away. His full statement is below:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.

I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization."

Djokovic Withdraws From 2026 Adelaide International

🚨



❌🇦🇺🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has WITHDRAWN from the ATP 250 in Adelaide



🤕 Says he’s ’not quite physically ready to compete’ pic.twitter.com/0VFW1aD7tA — Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) January 5, 2026

The Adelaide International is an ATP 250 event held in Adelaide, Australia. The outdoor hard court tournament runs from January 12-17, and is a key warmup for the Australian Open. Djokovic's full statement is below.

"To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I'm not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week. It's personally very disappointing to me as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning, as it truly felt like playing at home. My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open, and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon."

