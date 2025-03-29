Novak Djokovic Speaks on Potential 100th Career Title
There are not many achievements left to be accomplished for Novak Djokoivc. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has solidified himself as the best tennis player in history, and every win is icing on the cake at this point.
However, Djokovic remains as hungry as ever. Even better, he is one match away from securing his 100th career singles title - a goal that has eluded him for many months.
Djokovic will face Jakub Menšík in the Miami Open final tomorrow. When asked if the career milestone was in his head, Djokovic answered honestly.
"Yeah, of course it is. It is. Ever since I won my 99th, which was the Olympic Games in Paris, I've been playing with the prospect of winning the special hundred titles," said Djokovic.
He continued, "I played finals of Shanghai. I was close there. Semifinals of Australia. Then been trying to find that necessary and much-needed level of tennis that will put me in a position to fight for a trophy, a big trophy."
Djokovic concluded, "That's what I've been doing this week, to be honest. I've been very happy with the way I prepared for the tournament, the way I've been playing. I haven't dropped a set. It's a great opportunity. Let's see what happens in two days."
Djokovic (99) is currently third on the all-time singles titles list in the ATP Open Era. He sits behind Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109).
Earlier this week in Miami, Djokovic won his 411th ATP Masters 1000 match. Djokovic broke his tie with Rafael Nadal to become the all-time leader in wins at ATP Masters events.
