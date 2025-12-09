Why Coco Gauff's Mercedes-Benz Partnership is a Huge Deal

Last week, Coco Gauff topped the list of the world's highest-paid female athletes in 2025. This week, Gauff added Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador to her rapidly growing sponsorship portfolio and list of accomplishments.

"For me, tennis has always been about more than just winning. It's about growth, passion and determination," said Gauff. "That's why this partnership with Mercedes-Benz feels so special – we share the same drive and belief in pushing boundaries."

For Gauff, it is yet another endorsement of her inspirational character and playstyle. For Mercedes-Benz, it is another sign of the luxury vehicle company's commitment to tennis.

Mercedes-Benz Commitment to Tennis

Coco Gauff for Mercedes-Benz. | Mercedes-Benz

The two-time Grand Slam champion is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and has already achieved remarkable success at just 21 years old. The generational talent is a consistent favorite at every tournament she enters.

"Coco Gauff is an exceptional athletic talent - focused, resilient, and unafraid to lead," Christina Schenck, Vice President Digital & Communications and Investor Relations, Mercedes-Benz.

"As Mercedes-Benz embarks on an exciting new chapter in tennis, her impact both on and off the court makes her an outstanding ambassador. We're honored to welcome her to the Mercedes-Benz family and look forward to creating meaningful moments for fans worldwide."

Gauff's Growing Global Market

Coco Gauff for Mercedes-Benz. | Mercedes-Benz

Gauff joins tennis icon Roger Federer as a Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador in tennis. Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its involvement in women's tennis, reinforcing its dedication to the sport and its fans.

Beyond her powerful game, determination and energy, Gauff is making waves off the court too - shaping culture through media, fashion, and community. Gauff finished 2025 at the WTA World No. 3 with a record of 48-16 and two singles titles (French Open and Wuhan Open).

Guaff's other sponsors include a signature deal with New Balance, Rolex, Bose, Head, Barilla, UPS, Baker Tilly, Emirates, Microsoft, Meta, Fanatics, flyExclusive, and American Eagle.

The 2026 WTA season will be here in less a month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

