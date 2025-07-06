Emma Raducanu Watches Carlos Alcaraz Dazzle at Wimbledon
On Sunday evening, Carlos Alcaraz dazzled against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of Wimbledon. After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, Alcaraz came back to defeat Rublev in four sets: 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
It was a classic Alcaraz performance that highlighted why fans love to watch the Spanish superstar's sensational style. That included top-ranked British star Emma Raducanu.
Raducanu attended the match with her coach, Mark Petchey. While the future of Raducanu's partnership with Petchey is unclear, fans can expect more "Alcaranu" or "Raducaraz" discussion.
The two stars have been friends for years and recently committed to playing as Mixed Doubles partners at the 2025 US Open.
Raducanu is a fan of Alcaraz's game, sticking around after her matches at the Queen's Club Championships and now Wimbledon to watch Alcaraz.
Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Raducanu in a thrilling third round match on Friday. Luckily, Raducanu is local to the London area and has a small break before the start of the North American hard court season this month.
The two 22-year-olds have dealt with the media speculation with complete professionalism beyond their years. Raducanu even made headlines with the playful line during a media availability last week, "We're just good friends."
However, it is not all fun and games. One tabloid reporter was condemned on social media for asking Cameron Norrie after if he was dating Raducanu.
Norrie replied, "Sorry?" The reporter continued, "I'm trying to find out who's dating Emma Raducanu. It seems to be going around all the men's singles. I was wondering if you're dating her, please?"
Norrie answered, "I'm not. No. You can ask her, though." Tennis media and fans rightfully denounced the unprofessional and impolite questions.
Raducanu is 18-14 on the season. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is 46-5 and will face Norrie in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek reveals her dream Royal Box for Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic took flight in the "point of the year" at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon fans booed Ben Shelton's sister.
How lululemon stood out in all-white at Wimbledon 2025.