An Iconic Tennis Shoe Brand Announces Indian Wells Takeover

Every year, American tennis fans eager for warm weather look to the beautiful Coachella Valley for strong tennis and even stronger fashion. One footwear brand plans a major takeover of the event.

K-Swiss will deliver a strong on-court presence at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open, with its footwear prominently displayed on every match court throughout the tournament.

As part of the partnership, all ball persons will wear the new Hypercourt Express 3, with more than 600 pairs provided by the brand.

The K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 3 in "White/Lunar Rock/Purple Haze" colorway. | K-Swiss

The Hypercourt Express 3 is an update of the top-selling Hypercourt Express 2 model. With its new Surgelite+ midsole, this update is even more comfortable and stable, with no break-in time required.

The Hypercourt Express 3 is a lightweight, breathable shoe with a generous forefoot fit, making it an ideal choice for various playing styles and skill levels.

One of the most prestigious events in global tennis, the BNP Paribas Open, often referred to as "Tennis Paradise" and the sport's "fifth Grand Slam, attracts nearly 500,000 fans on site, with broadcast reach to nearly 1 billion homes worldwide.

The K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 3 in "White/Peacoat/Silver" colorway. | K-Swiss

The sponsorship reinforces K-Swiss' deep California tennis heritage and arrives during a milestone year for the brand.

"This is a great opportunity for K-Swiss to introduce our new Hypercourt Express 3 on one of tennis' biggest stages," said Jamel Khadir, Global GM, K-Swiss Tennis. "2026 is especially meaningful as we celebrate 60 years of innovation for our 60th anniversary."

The K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 3 in "White/Lunar Rock/Purple Haze" outsole. | K-Swiss

In addition to on-court visibility, K-Swiss will have an on-site retail and brand presence inside Lululemon's fan activation tent and the Tennis Warehouse retail tent, where fans can engage directly with the brand and its latest footwear.

The partnership also allows K-Swiss to seed products with tournament ball persons—many of whom are competitive junior players from Southern California—introducing the brand to the next generation of tennis athletes.

The K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 3 in "White/Peacoat/Silver" outsole. | K-Swiss

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open takes place on the top-notch amenities and facilities of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The outdoor hard-court tournament is a Masters 1000 event on the ATP and WTA tours. The iconic event runs from March 4-15, 2026.

