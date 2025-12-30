Alex de Minaur Leaves ASICS for Rival Brand

Alex de Minaur has put together two consecutive great seasons, where he has consistently stayed in the top ten of the ATP Rankings. It should come as no surprise that the Australian superstar is in high demand.

According to Jessica Schiffer of Hard Court, de Minaur is leaving ASICS for Wilson Sportswear. "Breaking kit news: Alex de Minaur is moving on from Asics to Wilson. The brand has done a tremendous job with their women's kits and I suspect they'll cook up something exciting on the men's side for Alex," Schiffer posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alex de Minaur wears ASICS at the 2025 French Open. | IMAGO / GEPA pictures

ASICS and de Minaur confirmed the split with a heartfelt Instagram post. The caption read, "11 years by your side. Grateful for every step, every memory.Proud to have supported you in your journey to the top. @alexdeminaur."

At 26 years old, de Minaur is entering the prime of his career. He has worn ASICS throughout his entire tennis career until 2026. The Japanese brand has received favorable reviews compared to other companies, but as Schieffer pointed out, Wilson Sportswear has generated a lot of excitement among tennis fans as of late.

In addition to supplying equipment for many of the top players, it's the brand's modern classic apparel that has made waves among fashionable tennis fans. Marta Kostyuk and Victoria Mboko in the WTA and Nico Jarry in the ATP grabbed headlines throughout the 2025 season.

Alex de Minaur wears ASICS at the 2025 Australian Open. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

"We have a rich history in sport, specifically tennis, so we wanted to make sure we started there," Jessica Easter, Head of Global Softgoods Marketing at Wilson, told Serve On SI. "Due to the credibility we have in tennis, we felt we had the absolute right to do so."

The brand felt ready for a new chapter over four years ago, launching its first lifestyle tennis apparel line in 2021. Since then, Wilson has consistently dropped tennis-inspired lifestyle collections, partnering with major apparel brands like Kith to cultivate interest in its off-court line.

Alex de Minaur wears ASICS at the 2025 Miami Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Although they consist of a small cohort, the level of attention given to their kits makes Wilson stand out on court, consistently putting brand ambassadors on various best-dressed lists. Wilson Sportswear has not yet officially announced the addition of de Minaur to its roster, but fans can expect a splashy debut before the 2026 Australian Open.

After an incredible 2025 season, de Minaur finished as the ATP World No. 7 with a singles record of 56-24 with one singles title. Additionally, he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and US Open for the first time last season.

Alex de Minaur wears ASICS at the 2025 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. | IMAGO / Sergio Ros

