Southampton v Liverpool Team News - Arne Slot Includes Trey Nyoni In Reds Starting Lineup, Rio Ngumoha Makes Bench
Arne Slot has included 17-year-old Trey Nyoni in his starting lineup for the first time for Liverpool's EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Southampton on Wednesday.
Where To Watch: Southampton v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - EFL Cup
The midfielder arrived at the club from Leicester City in the summer of 2023 and has made two senior appearances as a substitute already in domestic cup competitions.
He impressed in pre-season, and clearly, his performances have struck a chord with the Dutchman, who appears to see the huge potential in the youngster.
Read More: Bournemouth In Talks To Sign Liverpool Left-Back Target, Potential Move On The Cards For Milos Kerkez?
Slot makes seven changes in all from the 2-2 draw with Fulham at the weekend and has left a whole host of regular starters at home, including Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.
Caoimhin Kelleher returns in goal, with Alisson Becker another to be given a night off, and Wataru Endo will drop into the back four.
Alexis Mac Allister returns after suspension and will play in midfield alongside Tyler Morton and Nyoni.
Harvey Elliott is expected to line up on the right side of the attack, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo joining him in the front line.
Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, and Kostas Tsimikas make a very youthful bench alongside the likes of Amara Nallo and Rio Ngumoha.
Read More: Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah's Picks For FIFA Best Awards Revealed