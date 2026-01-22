How Barcelona Can Qualify for the Champions League Last 16
The heat is rising in Catalonia ahead of Barcelona’s final Champions League outing of the league phase on Wednesday, Jan. 28.
Barcelona waltzed to second place during last season’s league phase but have found life more challenging this term, and are still uncertain of automatic progression to the last 16 via a top-eight finish heading into their finale.
Hansi Flick and his players will be desperate to bypass the knockout playoff round but inconsistent displays on the continent mean they must fight for that particular privilege during their eighth excursion.
Here’s what Barça must achieve to secure safe passage straight to the Champions League round of 16.
How Can Barcelona Qualify for the Champions League Last 16?
Barcelona enter their final league phase fixture outside of the top eight but their 4–2 victory over Slavia Prague has lifted them to ninth in the standings. They’re currently level on 13 points with seven other sides heading into their favorable upcoming battle with FC Copenhagen at Camp Nou.
To ensure they finish in the top eight, victory is necessary against their Danish visitors. Three more points would give them an excellent chance of clinching their last-16 berth, especially considering that two of the teams above them, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, face off against one another on the final matchday.
However, with Chelsea, Sporting CP, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Atalanta also on the same number of points as Barça, goal difference will be the decisive factor if teams cannot be separated come the league phase’s conclusion. La Blaugrana are currently on +5 but have a weaker goal difference than PSG, Newcastle and Chelsea, as well as being level with Sporting.
Not only will Flick’s men be seeking victory against Copenhagen, they will be looking for a healthy triumph to boost their chances of making the top eight.
A draw would realistically end Barça’s automatic last 16 hopes as they would be relying on those level on points with them also dropping points, as well as chasers Inter, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. An unlikely defeat would prove fatal.
Of their top-eight rivals also on 13 points, Chelsea have the toughest remaining fixture away at reigning Serie A champions Napoli. Sporting’s trip to Athletic Club will not be easy, while a visit from Galatasaray could pose issues for Man City. Atléti host Bodø/Glimt and Atalanta travel to Union Saint-Gilloise, while, as mentioned, PSG welcome Newcastle to France.
Champions League Table Ahead of Matchday 8
Position
Club
Points
Goal Difference
1.
Arsenal
21
+18
2.
Bayern Munich
18
+13
3.
Real Madrid
15
+11
4.
Liverpool
15
+6
5.
Tottenham Hotspur
14
+8
6.
Paris Saint-Germain
13
+10
7.
Newcastle United
13
+10
8.
Chelsea
13
+6
9.
Barcelona
13
+5
10.
Sporting CP
13
+5
11.
Manchester City
13
+4
12.
Atlético Madrid
13
+3
13.
Atalanta
13
+1
14.
Inter Milan
12
+6
15.
Juventus
12
+4
16.
Borussia Dortmund
11
+4
17.
Galatasaray
10
0
18.
Qarabağ
10
-2
19.
Marseille
9
0
20.
Bayer Leverkusen
9
-4
21.
Monaco
9
-6
22.
PSV Eindhoven
8
+1
23.
Athletic Club
8
-4
24.
Olympiacos
8
-5
25.
Napoli
8
-5
26.
Copenhagen
8
-6
27.
Club Brugge
7
-5
28.
Bodø/Glimt
6
-2
29.
Benfica
6
-4
30.
Pafos
6
-6
31.
Union Saint-Gilloise
6
-10
32.
Ajax
6
-12
33.
Eintracht Frankfurt
4
-9
34.
Slavia Prague
3
-11
35.
Villarreal
1
-10
36.
Kairat Almaty
1
-14
How Can Barcelona Qualify for the Knockout Phase?
Fortunately, Flick knows Barça are at least guaranteed their place in the knockout phase. They have qualified for the playoff round following their triumph over Slavia Prague but will be desperate to avoid two more unwanted fixtures.
Failing to make the last eight is certainly not the end of the world. Last season’s European champions PSG only finished 15th during the league phase, while quarterfinalists Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid all failed to automatically reach the round of 16.
