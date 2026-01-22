How Barcelona Can Qualify for the Champions League Last 16

The heat is rising in Catalonia ahead of Barcelona’s final Champions League outing of the league phase on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Barcelona waltzed to second place during last season’s league phase but have found life more challenging this term, and are still uncertain of automatic progression to the last 16 via a top-eight finish heading into their finale.

Hansi Flick and his players will be desperate to bypass the knockout playoff round but inconsistent displays on the continent mean they must fight for that particular privilege during their eighth excursion.

Here’s what Barça must achieve to secure safe passage straight to the Champions League round of 16.

How Can Barcelona Qualify for the Champions League Last 16?

Barcelona have a favorable final fixture. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhotoGetty Images

Barcelona enter their final league phase fixture outside of the top eight but their 4–2 victory over Slavia Prague has lifted them to ninth in the standings. They’re currently level on 13 points with seven other sides heading into their favorable upcoming battle with FC Copenhagen at Camp Nou.

To ensure they finish in the top eight, victory is necessary against their Danish visitors. Three more points would give them an excellent chance of clinching their last-16 berth, especially considering that two of the teams above them, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, face off against one another on the final matchday.

However, with Chelsea, Sporting CP, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Atalanta also on the same number of points as Barça, goal difference will be the decisive factor if teams cannot be separated come the league phase’s conclusion. La Blaugrana are currently on +5 but have a weaker goal difference than PSG, Newcastle and Chelsea, as well as being level with Sporting.

Not only will Flick’s men be seeking victory against Copenhagen, they will be looking for a healthy triumph to boost their chances of making the top eight.

A draw would realistically end Barça’s automatic last 16 hopes as they would be relying on those level on points with them also dropping points, as well as chasers Inter, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. An unlikely defeat would prove fatal.

Of their top-eight rivals also on 13 points, Chelsea have the toughest remaining fixture away at reigning Serie A champions Napoli. Sporting’s trip to Athletic Club will not be easy, while a visit from Galatasaray could pose issues for Man City. Atléti host Bodø/Glimt and Atalanta travel to Union Saint-Gilloise, while, as mentioned, PSG welcome Newcastle to France.

Champions League Table Ahead of Matchday 8

Position Club Points Goal Difference 1. Arsenal 21 +18 2. Bayern Munich 18 +13 3. Real Madrid 15 +11 4. Liverpool 15 +6 5. Tottenham Hotspur 14 +8 6. Paris Saint-Germain 13 +10 7. Newcastle United 13 +10 8. Chelsea 13 +6 9. Barcelona 13 +5 10. Sporting CP 13 +5 11. Manchester City 13 +4 12. Atlético Madrid 13 +3 13. Atalanta 13 +1 14. Inter Milan 12 +6 15. Juventus 12 +4 16. Borussia Dortmund 11 +4 17. Galatasaray 10 0 18. Qarabağ 10 -2 19. Marseille 9 0 20. Bayer Leverkusen 9 -4 21. Monaco 9 -6 22. PSV Eindhoven 8 +1 23. Athletic Club 8 -4 24. Olympiacos 8 -5 25. Napoli 8 -5 26. Copenhagen 8 -6 27. Club Brugge 7 -5 28. Bodø/Glimt 6 -2 29. Benfica 6 -4 30. Pafos 6 -6 31. Union Saint-Gilloise 6 -10 32. Ajax 6 -12 33. Eintracht Frankfurt 4 -9 34. Slavia Prague 3 -11 35. Villarreal 1 -10 36. Kairat Almaty 1 -14

How Can Barcelona Qualify for the Knockout Phase?

Fortunately, Flick knows Barça are at least guaranteed their place in the knockout phase. They have qualified for the playoff round following their triumph over Slavia Prague but will be desperate to avoid two more unwanted fixtures.

Failing to make the last eight is certainly not the end of the world. Last season’s European champions PSG only finished 15th during the league phase, while quarterfinalists Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid all failed to automatically reach the round of 16.

