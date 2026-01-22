Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €75 Million Forward Target; Real Madrid Want Alexander-Arnold Sale

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford is on loan with Barcelona from Man Utd. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have met with Barcelona to discuss a potential return to Old Trafford for on-loan winger Marcus Rashford. Meanwhile, officials are thought to have used their trip to Spain to watch versatile Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer does not enjoy life in London and misses his friends at home up north. A move back to Manchester City, if they hire former Blues boss Enzo Maresca in the summer, could be tempting for Palmer. (Source: The Sun)

A formal bid is expected to be made by Liverpool for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder André in the summer. A fee of €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.2 million) is likely to be needed regardless of whether Wolves are relegated or not. (Source: RTI Esporte)

Inter have contacted Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as they search for a replacement for Yann Sommer. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Turkish side Fenerbahçe have joined the long list of suitors for Man City striker Omar Marmoush. (Source: Fotomaç)

Coming in at Man City could be Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, who is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, a target for Arsenal, is inching closer to a move to Europe, with suitors warned it will cost around £21 million ($28.2 million) to get a deal done. (Source: ESPN)

Napoli have rejected the chance to sign Man City defender John Stones. Manager Antonio Conte has other transfer priorities, namely a deal for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Source: Il Mattino)

Newcastle United are trying to hijack Fulham’s plan to sign Man City winger Oscar Bobb for £30 million ($40.3 million). Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the young Norway international. (Source: SportsBoom)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa, but Chelsea have made late contact with his agents. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Elsewhere, Aston Villa have looked into a move for AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara. (Source: talkSPORT)

Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber, brother of Arsenal defender Jurriën, turned down approaches from Palace, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in favor of sealing a switch to Marseille. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Crystal Palace have accepted they will have to sell midfielder Adam Wharton, a target for Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham, at the end of the season. Bidding is expected to start at £65 million ($87.4 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes is being tracked by both Man City and Man Utd. His contract is understood to contain an intriguing relegation release clause which has piqued the interest of a number of Europe’s top sides. (Source: SportsBoom)

Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.3 million) for midfielder Felix Nmecha amid interest from Man Utd and Tottenham. (Source: BILD)

La Liga

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a return to Spain. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are looking to re-sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan. (Source: Fichajes)

Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni wants to join Barcelona and Deco, the Blaugrana’s sporting director, is already aware of this. (Source: Minuto 116)

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has formally spoken with right back Trent Alexander-Arnold to urge him to leave the club, insisting he does not see a future for the England international at the Bernabéu. (Source: El Nacional)

Dortmund have reached an agreement to renew the contract of Real Madrid target Nico Schlotterbeck, but the center back has secured a €60 million ($70.3 million) release clause to seal a switch to the Bernabéu in the summer of 2027. Madrid, for their part, are satisfied with the arrangement. (Source: Defensa Central)

Arda Güler does not want to leave Real Madrid, but Arsenal and Chelsea are both working to position themselves as favorites if he does look elsewhere in the summer. (Source: Mark Brus)

To boost their chances of signing Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, Barcelona are considering a swap bid which would send midfield duo Gavi and Marc Casadó to Los Rojiblancos in exchange. (Source: El Nacional)

As for the January window, Barcelona have struck a deal to sign Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim on an initial loan. The deal will cost €3 million ($4 million), plus a further €5 million ($5.9 million) in variables. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS