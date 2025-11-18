How Did the International Break Go for Real Madrid’s International Stars?

The fifth and final international break of 2025 has now officially concluded. Full focus will return to club football with Real Madrid participating in La Liga, the Champions League, Copa Del Rey and Supercopa de Espana before the next break in March of 2026.

As usual, several Los Blancos players have been in action during the last week or so. Let's take a look at how they have all got on below.

European Qualifiers

The final round of UEFA qualifiers took place during this break, with lots of permutations for a lot of sides, with all the main qualifying round groups being decided - whether that be the group winners, play-off participants, or both.

Let's begin with Jude Bellingham and his England side - the only European nation to have secured their qualification during the October window. They did so without the Real Madrid number five, with Thomas Tuchel allowing him to fully recover from his summer shoulder surgery.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

For this camp, the 22-year-old was back involved in the squad for the first time since June. However, Tuchel opted to start Morgan Rogers in the number ten role instead. After a so and so 65 minutes, Bellingham replaced his close friend with 25 minutes remaining - playing a part in the second goal that secured a 2-0 win for the Three Lions.

For England's eighth and final qualifier away to Albania on Sunday, Bellingham was back in the starting XI - playing on the right hand side of a midfield three with Adam Wharton and Declan Rice, but with license to break forward and join the likes of Harry Kane in attack.

Overall, he did quite well. During the game, the former Borussia Dortmund man recorded; one big chance created, 77 touches of the ball, 3/4 accurate long balls, two shots, 2/3 successful dribbles, three fouls drawn, 2/2 tackles won, and 7/10 ground duels (SofaScore). He was replaced by Rogers after 84 minutes.

Given it was Bellingham's first start for England since June, it was a pretty good performance. Plenty has been said about his performance and his so called 'antics', but let's not give these people the attention they so desperately crave.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and his France side were in action as they looked to wrap up Les Blues' eighth successive World Cup qualification. Their first task was a home game against Ukraine. For this game, manager Didier Deschamps played Mbappe as the striker, with Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola as his supporting cast.

After a goalless first half against a stubborn Ukraine side, the floodgates opened after the break. Within the first ten minutes of the restart, Olise won a penalty - from there, Real Madrid’s number ten showed excellent composure to panenka his penalty down the middle and give his side the breakthrough.

From there, the visitors had to change their game plan and open up. Within a few minutes, Mbappe should have doubled his and France’s tally, and he had another presentable opportunity shortly after that. With just under a quarter of an hour remaining, Olise scored to make it 2-0. Seven minutes later, Real Madrid’s star man got his second goal, bundling home from very close range after a loose ball had ricocheted into his path.

There was still time for the 26-year old to make one more major contribution, as just moments later he played a give and go back to Hugo Ekitike who fired home to put the icing on the cake and secure France's spot at the World Cup in North America next summer.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

After the game, it was suggested that Mbappe was struggling with an ankle issue. As a result, and with qualification already in the bag, Deschamps took no risks with the forward - allowing him to leave the camp and playing a heavily rotated side in general. He should be fine for the game against Elche this weekend.

Elsewhere, Arda Guler and his Turkey side essentially needed just a point at most to secure their play-off spot, although there was a very slim chance they could have finished above Spain to top the group. The 20-year-old played 88 minutes in their opening game as they beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Bursa to secure their play-off place.

In the final game, against the European Champions, Guler was an unused sub, as his side picked up an impressive draw on the road. This result confirmed their place in the World Cup play-offs, they will be in pot 1. The draw will take place on Thursday at 1:00 P.M. CET (6:00 A.M. CST).

To finish off for European qualifying games (of sorts), Gonzalo Garcia started for Spain U21s in both of their Euros qualifiers. He played an hour of the 7-0 win over San Marino, before scoring away to Romania and playing 90 minutes. Spain sit top of their qualifying group with five wins from five games.

International friendlies

With South American qualifiers sewn up in September, the CONMEBOL sides have been playing friendlies against sides from all over the globe in order to prepare for the World Cup in the summer.

Vinicius, Rodyrgo and Militao were all in the Brazil squads for their two friendlies. To begin, they faced Senegal at The Emirates. All three players started the game. Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opted for Militao at right-back, whilst Vinicius and Rodyrgo seemed to interchange as strikers and number tens as part of the 4222 set up.

Having taken the lead fewer than ten minutes before, Rodyrgo set up former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to double the lead. His free-kick from the right was controlled expertly by the 33-year old, who curled the ball into the top corner with minimal backlift.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Militao played the 90 full game, Rodrygo played 83 minutes, and Vinicius was replaced in stoppage time. For their second game, a friendly against Tunisia in Lille, all three were once again named in the starting XI, in the same positions.

However, after an hour of the game, Militao was forced off with an injury. He reportedly has discomfort in his right abductor, and will undergo tests in Madrid on Wednesday. Fingers crossed for a positive outcome. Meanwhile, Rodrygo played 79 minutes, and Vinicius played the full game - both coming through unscathed.

Finally, over in North Africa, Brahim Diaz started for Morocco in their friendly against Mozambique, as they prepare for the AFCON on home soil next month. The Real Madrid forward played 74 minutes in that game, before playing 75 minutes in another friendly, at home to Uganda.

The international break is now over, and all of the international players will now return to Madrid ahead of the next four months of uninterrupted club football.

