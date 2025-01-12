Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Confirmed Starting Lineup As Carlo Ancelotti Names Team For El Clasico

Carlo Ancelotti has everybody available despite doubts about Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid will play Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final; both teams are looking to secure their first piece of silverware in 2025. Los Blancos are looking for their 14th Super Cup win and second consecutive final win in an El Clasico.

Carlo Ancelotti has kept the same starting XI that beat Mallorca 3-0 in the semi-final. Aurelien Tchouameni, who was replaced by Raul Asencio after a blow to the face, is good to go despite concern on the day of the injury.

Real Madrid starting eleven:

1. Courtois

17. Lucas V.

14. Tchouameni

22. Rüdiger

23. Mendy

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

7. Vini Jr.

9. Mbappé.

Luka Modric Back In Los Blancos Squad After Illness

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric
IMAGO / Pascu Mendez

Midfielder Luka Modric was absent from the semi-final against Mallorca. The Croatian traveled with the squad to Dubai but picked up a viral infection.

Carlo Ancelotti will be happy to have him back for such a big game, with his experience potentially needed at some point.

Every game is different from the last, but after losing the opening El Clasico 4-0 at home in La Liga, Real Madrid wants some revenge. What a perfect way to do that, beating them in the Spanish Super Cup final.

