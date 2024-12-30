Vinicius Jr Salary: How Much Does The Real Madrid Star Earn?
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who is 24, earns one of the highest salaries in soccer. The Brazilian has been with the Madrid club since he turned 18 and has seen his annual salary grow significantly over those six years.
As one of the best players in the world, and still at such a young age, Vinicius will again see an increase with his next contract. However, will that be with the Spanish club? Saudi Pro League teams are interested in paying him considerable amounts to acquire his services.
What is Vinicius Jr's Salary at Real Madrid?
Vinicius Jr. is reportedly paid around $21 million annually by Real Madrid, the current Spanish champions. The figure increased in 2022 when the Brazilian signed a new, improved contract, tripling his previous annual salary.
Real Madrid also included a $1.042 billion release clause in Vinicius' contract. However, that has not scared off several Saudi Pro League teams who want to make the current Best FIFA Men's Football Player of the Year the highest-paid player in the world.
However, he would prefer to stay at Real Madrid, and Madrid president Florentino Perez is expected to increase his salary again after the 2024-25 season.
Where Does Vinicius Jr. Rank Amongst Highest-Earning Sports Athletes?
According to Forbes in May, Vinicius Jr. is not among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in 2024, as other top stars earn more than just salary alone.
In October 2024, Forbes released its top 10 highest-paid Soccer players, with Vinicius Jr. being the eighth highest-paid soccer player for on-field earnings and seventh in on- and off-field earnings. If they were to compile the figures today, he would likely be ranked in the top 50 athletes in 2024.
How Much More Does Vinicius Jr. Make Compared to Past Contracts?
At age 18, Vinicus Jr earned approximately $7.2 million annually in his first contract with Real Madrid. His contract extension in 2022 tripled that, keeping him at the club until 2027.
Real Madrid is set to increase Vinicius Jr's wages again after the current season, with the Brazilian seeking an annual salary similar to that of previous galacticos such as Cristiano Ronaldo. This would undoubtedly shoot him up the rankings for sports athletes' yearly incomes.
