Vinicius Jr Salary: How Much Does The Real Madrid Star Earn?

Done deal. Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Vinícius Júnior to sign new contract valid until 2026. Four year deal. Here we go. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid



▫️ It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.

▫️ New salary as of the best paid players.

▫️ New release clause will be €1B. pic.twitter.com/tsuugQMneG