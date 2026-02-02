Super 16 Preseason Rankings Set Early College Softball Picture

With Oklahoma City sitting as the softball capital of the world, hosting the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), and the future site of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Oklahoman wants to speak for the area. The site revealed its own version of the 2026 preseason rankings on Monday.

Last season, the panel of voters from around the country nailed it with the Texas Longhorns at the top. The team went on to grab its first-ever title in program history, taking down the Texas Tech Raiders.

Who takes the top spot in this year’s Preseason Super 16?

Two teams are tied with 41 points, while only one team from the state is listed. This 16-team ranking reflects how the NCAA Tournament gives the top 16 seeds the chance to host a home regional.

The Oklahoman's College Softball Super 16

1. Texas Longhorns (171 points)

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders (169 points)

3. Oklahoma Sooners (152 points)

4. Tennessee Vols (141 points)

5. Oregon Ducks (125 points)

6. Florida State Seminoles (113 points)

7. Florida Gators (108 points)

8. UCLA Bruins (98 points)

9. Arkansas Razorbacks (93 points)

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers (78 points)

11. Texas A&M Aggies (56 points)

12. LSU Tigers (44 points)

13T. Alabama Crimson Tide (41 points)

13T. Clemson Tigers (41 points)

15. South Carolina Gamecocks (26 points)

16. Duke Blue Devils (17 points)

Key Takeaways

Battle in Texas

Just like many other publications, Texas and Texas Tech are going neck and neck. Though the Longhorns took the title in 2025, the Red Raiders spent the offseason grabbing the best of the best out of the transfer portal. All the pressure is on head coach Gerry Glasco and his squad to go the distance in 2026 with the help of ace NiJaree Canady, who heads into her final collegiate season. Mike White and his champions head into the season with a target on their backs.

Is it possible for the Longhorns to repeat, or will the Red Raiders get revenge?

Alabama and Clemson Tie

The Tigers are coming off a historic year, holding program records in nearly every offensive category, including games played, batting average, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. The team went on to win its first-ever Super Regional game but just missed the Women’s College World Series after losing to Texas.

For Alabama, though, 2025 marked the program’s NCAA-best 19th trip to the Super Regionals and the 24th time the Crimson Tide has reached the 40-win mark. Patrick Murphy returns 13 players from last season while also adding six freshmen and two strong transfer additions.

Sooners in Third

Similar to Texas and Texas Tech, most other publications have the Sooners sitting in third as well. Can the state representative prove the Oklahoman wrong and continue to build on the dynasty? Patty Gasso certainly reloaded this offseason, picking up two of the strongest SEC arms in the transfer portal to pair with possibly one of the best freshman classes of the year.

Recommended Links