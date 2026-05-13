Who’s the Team to Beat? Early Betting Favorites for the Women’s College World Series

The 16 Regional hosts have been determined, the field of 64 has been set and all roads lead to Oklahoma City.

When the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins on Friday, the Oklahoma Sooners will be the favorites to win another national championship, according to DraftKings.

The Sooners earned the third overall seed and will host the Norman Regional at Love's Field May 15-17. The regional will feature Kansas, Michigan and Binghamton.

The Norman Regional at a glance ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/mZujeT2Fw8 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 10, 2026

OU is coming off its second consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season title, going 20-4 in SEC play and winning all eight conference series.

Oklahoma +200 Texas Tech +300 Texas +500 Alabama +500 Nebraska +800

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders open at +300 and as the 11th overall seed, hosting the Lubbock Regional for a second straight year.

Joining the Red Raiders in Lubbock will be Ole Miss, Boston University and Marist.

The matchup is set!



5.15 | 3:30 pm | Tracy Sellers Field pic.twitter.com/IAgp1KcFEm — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) May 10, 2026

Texas Tech is coming off a 4-0 loss to Arizona State in the Big 12 tournament championship game, but the Red Raiders did win the regular-season crown.

The Red Raiders finished the 2025 season as the WCWS Runners-Up.

Texas Longhorns

The defending national champion, Texas Longhorns, are coming off a dominant run in the SEC Tournament that saw them raise the trophy at the end, beating Alabama in the title game.

However, Texas is a +500 to repeat as WCWS national champions.

Baylor, Wagner and Wisconsin will join Texas at the Austin Regional at McCombs Field.

As this year's No. 2 overall seed, this marks the second-highest seed for the Longhorns after earning the No. 1 spot in 2024. Last year, Texas was No. 6 and went on to win the program's first national title.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide was projected to finish ninth in the SEC, according to the preseason polls.

Not only did the Crimson Tide not finish ninth, but Alabama earned the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and is +500 to win the title.

ALABAMA IS THE NO. 1 OVERALL SEED 🔥 @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/NXkJomOBtE — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 10, 2026

The 2026 tournament marks the Crimson Tide's 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and its 21st straight season as a top 16 national seed.

The Crimson Tide will welcome Southeastern Louisiana, Belmont, and USC Upstate to the Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Stadium.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked No. 1 in the NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25, but they are the No. 4 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers will host Louisville, Grand Canyon, and South Dakota in the Lincoln Regional at Bowlin Stadium.

Postseason softball.



Live from Lincoln, Nebraska 🏠🥎 pic.twitter.com/563iloEXnI — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 10, 2026

NU hasn't hosted in over a decade and opens at +800 to win the national championship.

Nebraska is in the middle of its best season in program history, winning both the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles.

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