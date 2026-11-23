Despite an opening thriller in the Japan All-Star Series, where the No. 2 United States took down No. 1 Japan in 11 innings, Patty Gasso’s squad couldn’t hang on in the remaining two games.

Japan came from behind on Saturday to win 7-5 in front of more than 4,000 spectators at Okinawa Cellular Stadium Naha, making Sunday’s matchup a decisive game three. The U.S. made a late comeback in the do-or-die game, but Japan’s five-run fourth inning was enough to take the series.

Here’s a look at highlights from game three, standouts from the series, including Kendall Wells’ debut with the U.S. Women’s National Team, plus what this meeting means for these top-ranked programs.

How it Happened

Japan opened up the scoring in the second inning after Shiho Suto was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch before moving to third on a bunt by Yume Kiriishi. Risa Kawamura then delivered an RBI double to take an early lead.

Sami Williams put the U.S. on the board in the top of the third with a solo home run, but Japan fought back immediately to regain the lead. Following a U.S. fielder's choice, Suto was able to single to center field, bringing Ishikawa home.

TIE GAME ‼️



💥 A leadoff solo shot from @sami_williams25 brings the score to 1-1! pic.twitter.com/tRx68147dC — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 22, 2026

Jocelyn Erickson then tied the game again in the fourth inning with a solo homer, but once again, Japan powered back with a rally. With bases loaded and two outs, Kiriishi ripped her second two-run single, making a five-run inning and giving Japan plenty of breathing room.

A BIG SWING FROM JOCEY 👀🚀@joceyerickson launches one to right to tie things up one again 🔥



⬆️4️⃣ | 🇺🇸 2 🇯🇵 2 pic.twitter.com/nN3Jk8Yyub — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 22, 2026

The U.S. made one last push in the sixth inning after Skylar Wallace singled and Wells launched a two-run homer to cut the lead to 7-4. Janae Jefferson then added a solo home run to bring the game within two runs, but that was the last of the action from the U.S. offense.

R U KIDDING ‼️@KendallWells__ goes deep for the FOURTH time this series, narrowing the gap against Japan!



🇺🇸 4 🇯🇵 7 pic.twitter.com/pLTYluTpbD — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 22, 2026

NiJaree Canady started the game for the U.S. and threw two innings before Kenzie Brown took over in the third. Karlyn Pickens entered in the fourth, but took the loss after Japan’s rally. Canady reentered to pitch the final two innings.

Japan’s Yukiko Ueno earned the win.

Team USA Highlights

At the plate, the U.S. collected 30 hits and 11 home runs throughout the series. Wells was the star of the show, launching four home runs in her first appearance with the Women’s National Team. Erickson and Jefferson both added two home runs.

DOING WHAT SHE DOES BEST 💪@KendallWells__ sends one deep to left center to bring the U.S. lead to 11-6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B9Ea5c8eVG — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 19, 2026

In the circle, Brown, Pickens, Canady, and Megan Fariamo combined for 26 strikeouts.

What Was at Stake at the Japan All-Star Series

This series was a valuable international competition for Japan and the U.S. as both teams gear up for the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, scheduled for April 5-10, 2027.

Both teams have already advanced to the World Cup after winning their respective Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stages. The highest-placed team in Redcliffe will secure a spot in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, though the U.S. has already qualified as the host.

Japan and the U.S. have gone back and forth quite a bit in softball, meeting in World Cup, Olympics, and All-Star series finals, with Japan often coming out resilient. While Japan defeated the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the gold medal and remains No. 1 in the world, the United States has been on the rise over the last few years.

In the semifinals of the 2025 WBSC World Games, the U.S. beat Japan by one run to advance and eventually won gold over Chinese Taipei. Most recently, the U.S. defeated Japan at home in Oklahoma City for gold in the USA International Cup.

Of course, these two wins for Japan have put them back ahead.