SEC Softball Tournament Central: Schedule and Updates
All 15 teams are in action this week at the 2025 SEC Tournament in Athens, Ga.
Follow along with Softball On SI for all of the results.
Tuesday
(12) Georgia 8, (13) Kentucky 0
The Georgia Bulldogs raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and the Kentucky Wildcats only mustered three hits aginst Lilli Backes to open the 2025 SEC Tournament.
Backes pitched a complete-game shutout in the circle, and gave up three hits, struck out six, and walked two.
Jaydyn Goodwin led UGA at the plate going 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.
More on this game from georgiadogs.com.
(11) Ole Miss 1, (14) Mizzou 0
Brianna Lopez pitched a complete-game gem. She struck out seven batters and allowed just three hits.
Ole Miss, as a team, only had five hits but a leadoff single by Jaden Pone and a Percy Llamas double in the first inning was all the offense needed to get the opening round win.
The loss for Mizzou ended the Tigers' season.
More on this game from Ole Miss On SI.
(10) Alabama 3, (15) Auburn 0
The Iron Bowl of softball lived up to the hype Tuesday night.
Auburn raced out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a first-inning home run but a couple of RBIs from Salen Hawkins and a run-scoring triple by Kali Heivilin was enough for the Crimson Tide to hold off the Tigers.
More on this game from Alabama On SI.
Wednesday
(9) LSU 5, (8) Mississippi State 0
Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener threw her fifth shutout of the season and a four-run second was enough offense for the LSU Tigers.
Jalia Lassiter and Avery Hodge drove in two runs each. Lassiter finished 2-for-4 and Hodge was 1-for-2 with a walk.
Heavener only allowed one hit and struck out eight.
More on this game from LSU On SI.
(5) Arkansas 5, (12) Georgia 1
Bri Ellis did Bri Ellis things.
The Arkansas slugger hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Razorbacks the win. The home run for Ellis set the Arkansas single-season home run and RBIs records. She finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and four RBIs.
Robyn Herron earned the win in relief, pitching three shutout innings.
More on this game from Arkansas On SI.
(11) Ole Miss 6, (6) Florida 3
Ole Miss freshman Mackenzie Pickens blasted a three-run shot to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth inning to power the Rebels to to victory.
The Rebels scored three in the third to take an early lead but Florida homered its way back with Jocelyn Erickson and Taylor Shumaker going back-to-back in the bottom of the seventh to send the contest into extras.
Brianna Lopez earned her second save of the season, striking out five acorss 4.1 innings of work.