How It Happened: Ole Miss Softball Takes Down Missouri Tigers 1-0 in SEC Tournament
ATHENS, Ga. – Brianna Lopez spun a complete game shutout, as the No. 18 Ole Miss softball program defeated 14th-seeded Missouri, 1-0 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the 2025 SEC Tournament.
Lopez threw seven innings for the Rebels (36-16, 11-13 SEC), striking out seven batters and allowing just three hits. Her seven strikeouts were the most by a Rebel pitcher in the SEC Tournament since 2022.
Persy Llamas led the offense against the Tigers (25-31, 6-18 SEC), going 2-for-3 with an RBI double.
Ole Miss was the first team to strike in the opening inning that was jumpstarted by a Jaden Pone leadoff single. Llamas would drive her in from there, lacing a double to left center field for an early 1-0 advantage.
From there, Lopez took over, allowing just two hits over the remaining six innings. Lopez picked up two strikeouts in the second inning after a leadoff infield single and got some help from Lexie Brady in the third inning, who caught a runner stealing to secure another clean inning.
The Rebels made a push in the fourth inning to add to the lead, as Llamas tallied her second hit of the day, followed shortly by a Mackenzie Pickens single. However, Missouri got out of trouble from there.
Lopez continued to command the circle, breezing through 1-2-3 fifth and sixth innings. However, a one out walk in the top of the seventh provided some nervy moments for the Rebels.
After a fly out, the Tigers added another walk to put two runners on. Needing a shutdown performance, Lopez delivered, striking out her seventh batter of the day looking to secure the victory.
The Rebels have now won four consecutive opening day matchups at the SEC Tournament under head coach Jamie Trachsel.
Ole Miss is back in action in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, facing No. 4 ranked and sixth-seeded Florida. The game is set for 4 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.
