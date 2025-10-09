Softball at West Virginia? Here’s Why Fans Are Talking About It
In an effort to advance the future opportunity and the success of West Virginia University’s athletics, Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced on Thursday that 140 athletic scholarships will be added for the 2026-27 season.
Currently sitting at 260 athletic scholarships, the school will rise to 400 across its 18 varsity sports. In addition to a significant increase in the number of football scholarships, this move is an investment in the future of Olympic sports at the university.
This advancement in its current athletics has started a social media conversation among many West Virginia fans, who are hoping this expansion will allow for the addition of new varsity sports, including softball.
With a successful baseball team that established a program record with 44 victories and claimed its first outright Big 12 regular season title in school history, in 2025, why not add softball to the successes?
The WVU baseball team plays in one of the most premier collegiate venues in the country, Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The 3,500-capacity ballpark features state-of-the-art fan and player amenities.
The $21-million ballpark that opened in 2015 is known as a top facility in the region, and the clubhouse amenities even rival those of Major League Baseball teams.
The university can easily do the same for the women.
The West Virginia University Board of Governors voted unanimously in September for a resolution in support of athletics, calling for the development of a financial plan that would position WVU as a top-funded tier among other Big 12 schools.
"When our athletic teams win, WVU wins and West Virginians swell with pride. We have an obligation to help strengthen the University while advancing its mission and integrity," Baker said in the press release. "I want to thank President Benson and our tremendous Board of Governors. Under their leadership, we have been given a path that will help us compete in the Big 12 and strengthen our position on the national level.
"The addition of 140 scholarships is a crucial step to making WVU Athletics stronger," Baker added. "We are thankful for the confidence shown by President Benson and the BOG."
It’s no secret that Big 12 softball thrives. Texas Tech just became the runner-up in the 2025 Women’s College World Series, Arizona is ranked No. 2 in the history of the sport with eight national titles, and Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and Central Florida are consistent competitors come conference play.
Not to mention, in-state competition like Marshall has excelled over the last few years. Other nearby program like Virginia is coming off its second straight NCAA Regional appearance and third in program history, Liberty shocked the nation and advanced to Super Regionals for the first time in program history, James Madison made a historic run to the WCWS in 2021 as an unseeded team, and Virginia Tech reached the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and earned a final ranking of No. 20 in the nation.
The possibilities are certainly there for a WVU softball program.