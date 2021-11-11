WWE's Becky Lynch + The Ringer's Kevin Clark | SI Media Podcast

Episode 364 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features two interviews.

First up is WWE superstar, Becky Lynch. The wrestler known as "The Man," talks about her upcoming Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair and the real-life heat between the two. Lynch talks about the duo not being friends anymore and not trusting her despite having a huge match against her. Lynch also talks about returning to her job after having a baby, bringing her baby to the arena for all her shows, if she ever thought she wouldn't come back and what it was like when fan reaction went from jubilation to anger when she made a surprise return at SummerSlam.

Following Lynch, The Ringer's Kevin Clark joins the podcast to discuss a variety of topics including why Jim Nantz sent him a 1/4 zip polo, the success of the ManningCast, fallout from Aaron Rodgers' interviews with Pat McAfee, the genius of Bill Belichick, the problems with the Chiefs, ESPN's documentary series on Tom Brady and more.

The podcast closes with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about an Instagram prank gone wrong by Jimmy, the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident, getting burned by spoilers, Episode 3 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and much more.

Listen to The SI Media Podcast