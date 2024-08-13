'I'm feeling good' - Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gives positive health update
Former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has reflected on a ‘tough six months’ battling illness - but hinted he was through the worst of it.
Mowbray left Sunderland in December, and three months later, shortly after taking over at Birmingham City, he was forced to take a leave of absence to undergo major surgery relating to an unspecified illness.
He left Birmingham completely at the end of the season to focus on his recovery.
However, speaking at half-time as a matchday guest at hometown club Middlesbrough over the weekend, Mowbray looked healthy and hinted that he was well on the road to recovery.
“So many people have been in touch, the football world,” Mowbray said. “I saw the pictures of the stadium wishing me well when I was really, really ill.
“As I say, it's been a tough six months. I thank everybody in the stadium for the support that I've had. It makes me emotional that people care.
“At the end of the day, I'm just a lad from Redcar who tried his best for the red and white shirts for, I don't know, 400 games and that people care. People come up to me in the street and give me bags of sweets and revels.
“It's embarrassing, but it's really humbling for me that people care about my life, really.
“My wife and my kids are up there. They've been amazing for six months. My wife's turned into Florence Nightingale. To everybody in the stadium, thank you very much for your help, for your support. And I'm feeling good. Thank you.”