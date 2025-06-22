Video: Ex-Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham Scores, Wins MVP in Borussia Dortmund Victory

Among the important changes for Sunderland this summer is, without doubt, the departure of Jobe Bellingham, one of the key pieces to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old midfielder decided to 'emulate' his brother and signed for Borussia Dortmund with the aim of strengthening the German team for the Club World Cup 2025 and the Bundesliga 2025-26.

The German team paid Sunderland €33 million for the young footballer. And Bellingham, in fact, is already making people talk.

Jobe Bellingham scores and wins MVP in Borussia Dortmund victory at Club World Cup

This past Saturday, Borussia Dortmund played their second match of the Club World Cup group stage, against Mamelodi Sundowns FC from South Africa.

This match was the opportunity taken by Jobe Bellingham to score his first goal with the German team, and to also stand out, in general, during the encounter.

Jobe's first goal with the Black and Yellow jersey came in the 45th minute of the match, after a save by the rival goalkeeper, the Englishman controlled with his chest and finished with his right foot to make the score 1-3, in favor of Dortmund.

You can see the goal in the following video:

But besides that, the former Sunderland player completed 18 of 21 passes, one of two long passes, won three of six duels, and blocked one shot.

All of this he achieved in 84 minutes played, which earned him to also be named MVP of the match.

Jobe Bellingham's next match will take place on Wednesday, June 25, when Borussia Dortmund face Ulsan, for the third and final matchday of the Club World Cup group stage.

It's early to make an exhaustive analysis, but the first impressions of Sunderland's pupil with Dortmund are more than positive, showing on more than one occasion his capacity to be decisive.

