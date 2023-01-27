How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in the FA Cup fourth round

Sunderland head to Craven Cottage this week to face Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Black Cats will be backed by a hoard of nearly 6,000 traveling fans in London as they test themselves against top-flight opposition.

If you are not part of the traveling support, though, you are probably going to want to watch it somehow. As we all know, that’s a lot harder when you’re in the UK than it is when you’re anywhere else in the world.

The game has not been selected for live TV broadcast by ITV or BBC, but there will be plenty of sources that are streaming the game regardless.

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in the US

If you are in the US and want to watch Fulham v Sunderland in the FA Cup then you’re in luck, The game is going to be streamed live as part of the ESPN+ service.

It’s probably best not to expect much in terms of build-up, though, with the stream only starting just five minutes before kick-off.

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in Canada

Just like US viewers, those in Canada are also able to watch the FA Cup comprehensively much easier than those of us in the UK.

All the matches, including Fulham vs Sunderland, will be streamed live on Sportsnet’s SN Now service. The downside is you will need a ‘premium’ subscription to access it, making it a lot more costly than ESPN+.

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in Australia

If you are hoping to watch the game from Australia, then you are also in luck. The game will be streamed by Paramount+, which holds the rights to the FA Cup in the territory. You will need a subscription, though.

Will Fulham vs Sunderland be on SAFC Live?

It won’t, no, not even to international subscribers who generally get the best value from, and access to, the service.

As per the official Sunderland website: “Any fixtures selected for television or international broadcast as well as Carabao Cup fixtures, FA Cup fixtures and Sky Bet Championship play off matches are excluded from the SAFC Live stream for international supporters.”

