'My head is at Sunderland' - Striker target pleads with club to sanction move
Alexandre Mendy has once again publicly pleaded with Caen to allow him to move to Sunderland.
Mendy has been incredibly vocal about his desire to move to Wearside, although the transfer has been held up by a takeover at Caen which essentially tore up the assurance the previous owners made to the 30-year-old.
Sunderland, for their part, are pressing on with other targets, with Zenit’s Wilson Isador and RB Salzburg’s Roko Simic seemingly top of that list.
Mendy is still adamant that Sunderland is the club for him, though, and he is perfectly happy to make plenty of noise about it.
Speaking to footmercato, Mendy said: “It’s clear to me and to everyone else that I want to go to Sunderland, and the new management must respect the commitments the institution has made to me. If I’m training today, it’s to be ready to start this new challenge with Sunderland.
“I’ll say it again, but I’ve said goodbye to [ the Stade Michel] d’Ornano and my team-mates. Kylian [Mbappé] is the boss, so he should call me. The new management have to understand that it’s the man you touch and that’s the worst thing.
“I’ve respected the club and the fans and now, after four years at the club, I want to leave having given the best of myself. I’m leaving on a high note.
“Caen and the fans will always be in my heart, but my head is at Sunderland.”